Channing Tindall Runs Great 40

Channing Tindall Runs 40-Yard Dash

How did Channing Tindall fare in the NFL Combine's 40-yard dash?

One of three Georgia linebackers competing in this year's NFL Combine, Channing Tindall, just took part in his first attempt of the evening at the 40-yard dash. The linebacker is notorious for his speed throughout his time at Georgia, featuring plenty on third downs. 

Tindall finished with a time of 4.53 showing off his top speed in front of NFL scouts and executives. 

An AP All-SEC second team member in 2021 saw action as a running-mate alongside Nakobe Dean in all 15 games of Georgia's national championship-winning season. The Columbia, South Carolina, native finished as the Bulldogs' third-leading tackler with 67 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and a career-high 5.5 sacks. 

A strong ending to a college career where he sat behind the likes of Tae Crowder, Monty Rice, and Nakobe Dean, before delivering as a regular contributor in Georgia's top-ranked 2021 defensive unit. 

