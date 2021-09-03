Clemson vs Georgia Bold Predictions

As Georgia and Clemson are set to face off in Charlotte, North Carolina, we bring you some bold predictions for the football game.

Georgia and Clemson are set to face off in Charlotte, North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Classic. On a weekend where there are 6-games between Top-25 opponents — the highest since the AP Poll era — the matchup between the Bulldogs and Tigers is expected to be the premier game of the weekend.

Georgia is a 3.0 point underdog according to Oddshark.com and is down several starters due to injury during the offseason.

So, what are some of our bold predictions here at Dawgs Daily?

JT Daniels Throws for 300 yards

There have been numerous reports that Clemson will be sending pressure after JT Daniels and the Georgia Bulldog offensive line. It's something Georgia saw both Mississippi State and Cincinnati do to them a year ago, and in both games Daniels torched them.

401 yards in his debut against Mississippi State and 398 yards against Cincinnati. We here at Dawgs Daily believe if Clemson elects to use the same strategy, it could lead to very similar results and stat line for the Georgia quarterback.

Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson Combine for Six Sacks

With the attention that Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter, and Travon Walker will draw in this football game, Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson will have plenty of one on one opportunities on the outside. So, there will be plenty of opportunities for success.

Their individual matchups could not be any better either. Nolan Smith will be matched up over Jordan McFadden who stands 6'2, a perfect matchup for a guy like Smith who's struggled against elite length in his career. As for Anderson, he will likely get most of his rushes over the right tackle, Walker Parks who though is a technician at the position in terms of pass pro, lacks the elite athleticism to combat a speed rusher like Anderson.

Total Points Scored Goes over 65

The current Vegas line for this game right now is set at 50.5, so seeing a total score north of 65 seems a bit insane. However, when two great football teams open the season like this, there's usually some fireworks. I think Daniels and Uiagalelei end up in an old fashion shoot-out in the Dukes Mayo Classic. Look for explosive plays and to see the football flying through the air.

