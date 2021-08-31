Who is D.J. Uiagalelei?

Unless you were plugged into ACC football a year ago, you probably don't know much about D.J. Uiagalelei.

The expectations couldn't be any higher for Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei heading into a season-opening top-five battle with the Georgia Bulldogs at a neutral site. The first-year starter also has the challenging task of following Trevor Lawrence as the Tigers' starting quarterback.

The College Football world was briefly introduced to Uiagalelei a year ago when he made his only two starts as a true freshman. Though unless you were plugged into ACC football a year ago, you probably don't know much about D.J. Uiagalelei.

So, let us change that for you.

WATCH: Film Study on D.J. Uiagalelei

Strengths

Size

Size is without a doubt a strength for a quarterback. Being 6'5, 230 pounds has its advantages. Even something as simple as being able to see over the offensive line isn't a given to smaller quarterbacks. Whereas a 6'2 or below quarterback may have to slide to find windows, players Uiagalelei's size doesn't have to bother.

Arm Strength

Uiagalelei isn't only a professional prospect in football, he had legitimate MLB potential in high school as a baseball player. He was 95 MPH+ on the mound in high school and that overwhelming arm strength shows up on tape. He can reach portions of the football field that few in the world of college football can reach.

Arm Talent

Being a great quarterback is more than just being able to throw it a country mile. It takes arm talent as well. Arm talent is possessing the ability to throw with touch, to throw off-platform, to be able to contort your arm angle and remain accurate. Uiagalelei possesses all of those abilities even at such a young age.

Weaknesses

There are few. He's not an overwhelming athlete, he's not going to run away from you but he certainly can run over you. Though, if you had to narrow down a weakness at this point in time, the only one you can really point to is his lack of experience.

Being inexperienced in a football game like this can lead to mistakes and turnovers. Though there's very little in terms of weaknesses in his game. He's a pretty flawless prospect, and that's why he's likely to be the No. 1 quarterback off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft when he becomes available.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Lands Three Players on AP Preseason All American List

WATCH: Oscar Delp Shows Why Georgia is After Him

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI