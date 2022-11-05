College Gameday Makes Their Picks in Tennessee vs Georgia

The city of Athens is no stranger to big-time football games or the spotlight of college football, particularly since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart. ESPN's College Gameday seems to have a timeshare in Myers quad in Athens. They were in the Classic City two a year ago, and now again on Saturday for the matchup between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Here's what the ESPN College Gameday crew had to say about the matchup and who they chose to win the football game.

Desmond Howard (Tennessee) - "I just love dogs, and Smokey is right here. In this dog fight, I'm going with Smokey."

David Pollack (Georgia)- "You have to understand, this Tennessee offense is going to get theirs. They are going to beat you deep at some point. But to me, the hardest thing to do is play on the road. This home crowd, I think Georgia's offense is going to get their's this week with their tight ends, they are too much."

Luke Bryan (Georgia) *proceeded to kiss UGA the mascot.

Pat McAfee (Tennessee) - IT's my first time in Athens, and this place is absolutely beautiful. We had a little drizzle earlier and where the rain makes whiskey.

Kirk Herbstreit (Tennessee) - "When you go back and look at this game last year, Hendon Hooker missed a lot of opportunities. He was still young in this system, he's not going to miss those shots this season. It's a new year, Georgia doesn't have the guys they had last year and Tennessee is much more comfortable in this offense."

Jalen Carter, DT (IN) - Jalen Carter played in a limited role against Florida

Amarius Mims, OT (Questionable) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Questionable) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt.

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart.

Darris Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith suffered a head injury on Saturday per Kirby Smart.

Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) IN - Mondon missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt matchups with an ankle injury.

Kendall Milton, RB (Questionable) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago. Did not play against Vanderbilt.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

