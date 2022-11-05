Tennessee vs Georgia Live Updates, Stats, Score

Georgia and Tennessee face off in what is being billed as the biggest game of the college football season to date. No. 1 vs No. 3. Volunteers vs Bulldogs, teeing it up between the hedges for the SEC East Divisional crown and a trip to SEC Championship game.

So, as the two potential College Football Playoff contenders face off inside Sanford Stadium, we bring you live updates from today's game.

Pregame Notes

Georgia is not expecting to have a full Adonai Mitchell in today's matchup.

Devin Willock is expected to get the start at left guard in place of Xavier Truss (toe)

Nolan Smith will be out the remainder of the season.

Jalen Carter, DT (IN) - Jalen Carter played in a limited role against Florida

Amarius Mims, OT (Questionable) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Questionable) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt.

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart.

Darris Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith suffered a head injury on Saturday per Kirby Smart.

Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) IN - Mondon missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt matchups with an ankle injury.

Kendall Milton, RB (Questionable) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago. Did not play against Vanderbilt.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

