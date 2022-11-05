Skip to main content

Tennessee vs Georgia Live Updates, Stats, Score

As two potential College Football Playoff contenders face off inside of Sanford Stadium, we bring you the live updates from Tennessee and Georgia.

Georgia and Tennessee face off in what is being billed as the biggest game of the college football season to date. No. 1 vs No. 3. Volunteers vs Bulldogs, teeing it up between the hedges for the SEC East Divisional crown and a trip to SEC Championship game. 

So, as the two potential College Football Playoff contenders face off inside Sanford Stadium, we bring you live updates from today's game. 

LIVE UPDATES - Tennessee vs Georgia 

Pregame Notes

Georgia Football Injury Report vs Tennessee

  • Jalen Carter, DT (IN) - Jalen Carter played in a limited role against Florida
  • Amarius Mims, OT (Questionable) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida.
  • Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.
  • Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Questionable) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt.
  • Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart.
  • Darris Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith suffered a head injury on Saturday per Kirby Smart.
  • Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) IN - Mondon missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt matchups with an ankle injury.
  • Kendall Milton, RB (Questionable) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago. Did not play against Vanderbilt.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20221029_AJW_FB_FLA_2569
Football

Player Props for Georgia vs Tennessee

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_19334696
News

Kirby Smart Joins Gameday to Talk Defending Tennessee, Nolan Smith, and More

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19336816
News

Kirk Herbstreit Talks About Georgia Feeling Disrespected

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_17197435
News

Sharp Money Moving UT vs UGA Betting Line Late Saturday

By Brooks Austin
20221008_AJW_FB_AUBURN_4135
Football

Get Up; It's Gameday! Georgia vs Tennessee

By Jonathan Williams
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_2692-X2
News

Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee

By Brooks Austin
36EC4976-C22C-4AF3-B562-9E80B2BAD433
News

Georgia to Honor Vince Dooley and Charley Trippi During Matchup with Tennessee

By Christian Goeckel
4756674E-4A7D-416A-B907-FC44B5F4D4E9
Football

WATCH: Georgia Releases Trailer for Tennessee Game

By Jonathan Williams