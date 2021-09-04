College Gameday Makes Picks on Georgia v. Clemson

College Gameday is in Charlotte for Week One of the 2021 Season, as Georgia faces Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. Here’s what the Gameday Crew had to say about tonight’s top ten match-up.

Unsurprisingly, with College Gameday on location in Charlotte for the Dawgs top-five match against Clemson, the game dominated the coverage. Multiple segments on each team popped up throughout the morning, and many guests stopped by to give their thoughts on the game. Carolina Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule praised the Georgia coaching staff he faced in the 2019 Sugar Bowl but ultimately picked Clemson to represent the Carolinas. Charlotte head coach Will Healy, fresh off a Friday night upset of Duke, picked Clemson to win, citing a childhood affinity for Georgia Tech.

The two coaches weren’t the only celebrities to drop by and give their pick on the game. Noted Georgia fan Chase Elliot stopped by to talk about his affinity for the Dawgs, and of course, he picked the Dawgs to win tonight. The celebrity guest picker for the game Kane Brown picked {} based on {}.

The Gameday staff made their picks; Georgia alum David Pollack picked the Dawgs citing Georgia's physicality along the lines of scrimmage. College Gamedays betting analyst Chis Fallica, "The Bear", also picked the Dawgs to win. Desmond Howard went with the Clemson Tigers.

Kirk Herbstreit abstained from making a pick as he will be on the call for the game tonight.

Lee Corso’s headgear pick is the highlight of the pick segment, and the elder statesman of Gameday donned the head of the Georgia Bulldogs.

