College Gameday Makes Selections on Georgia vs Florida

College Gameday has made their selections on the matchup. All four pickers chose the Georgia Bulldogs to beat the Florida Gators. Here were their reasonings.

Georgia - Florida, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail party and quickly becoming each school's biggest rivalry game. It's all set to commence for the 100th time in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday at 3:30 PM EST on CBS.

Georgia is favored by 14.0 points as the No. 1 team in the country, and Florida is a (4-3) football team coming off a 49 to 42 loss to LSU. And ESPN's College Gameday has made their selections on the matchup.

All four pickers — Desmond Howard, actor Ken Jeong, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit — chose the Georgia Bulldogs to beat the Florida Gators. Here were their reasonings.

Georgia big favorite, thrash Florida but this game has no rhyme, no reason is going to be closer than the experts think I'm still going with the Bulldogs. - Desmond Howard

Yeah, I'm going with Georgia for different reasons. They're the number one. They're undefeated. And because one of my best friends Nick Donker, who lives in Georgia would kill me if I didn't pick them. - Ken Jeong

Good reasons! Georgia, one-point victory. - Lee Corso

I think we all approved respect the rivalry. Dance. It's right on paper. Georgia wins big. Two weeks for Dan Mullen to get him ready. Anthony Richardson running and throwing. I think they compete in this game but Georgia wins. - Kirk Hersbtreit

