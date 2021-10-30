Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    College Gameday Makes Selections on Georgia vs Florida

    College Gameday has made their selections on the matchup. All four pickers chose the Georgia Bulldogs to beat the Florida Gators. Here were their reasonings.
    Author:

    Georgia - Florida, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail party and quickly becoming each school's biggest rivalry game. It's all set to commence for the 100th time in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday at 3:30 PM EST on CBS.

    Georgia is favored by 14.0 points as the No. 1 team in the country, and Florida is a (4-3) football team coming off a 49 to 42 loss to LSU. And ESPN's College Gameday has made their selections on the matchup. 

    All four pickers — Desmond Howard, actor Ken Jeong, Lee Corso, and  Kirk Herbstreit — chose the Georgia Bulldogs to beat the Florida Gators. Here were their reasonings. 

    Georgia big favorite, thrash Florida but this game has no rhyme, no reason is going to be closer than the experts think I'm still going with the Bulldogs. - Desmond Howard

    Yeah, I'm going with Georgia for different reasons. They're the number one. They're undefeated. And because one of my best friends Nick Donker, who lives in Georgia would kill me if I didn't pick them. - Ken Jeong

    Good reasons! Georgia, one-point victory. - Lee Corso

    I think we all approved respect the rivalry. Dance. It's right on paper. Georgia wins big. Two weeks for Dan Mullen to get him ready. Anthony Richardson running and throwing. I think they compete in this game but Georgia wins. - Kirk Hersbtreit

    Read More

    You May Also Like:

    Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

    ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    USATSI_13610421
    News

    College Gameday Makes Selections on Georgia vs Florida

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_16967990
    News

    REPORT: Florida to Start Anthony Richardson, What You Need to Know

    1 hour ago
    211016_AJW_FB_UK_2442-L
    News

    Insane Stats Prove Jordan Davis's Heisman Candidacy Valid

    1 hour ago
    211016_mlm_fb_kentucky_0118-L
    News

    ESPN Analyst Sheds Light on Stetson Bennett Decision

    3 hours ago
    211009_AJW_FB_AUBURN_1875-L
    News

    Score Predictions: Georgia vs Florida

    3 hours ago
    26AADC6E-6CC3-40C4-AC38-2849BADB45C3
    News

    JUST IN: Stetson Bennett Expected to Start

    15 hours ago
    CDC3D500-0C93-4500-985B-E7D0CE500D9B
    News

    Friday Injury Report: Dawgs Finally Getting Healthy

    22 hours ago
    C5857039-EF20-4E5F-9369-7C4C866FA055
    Recruiting

    LATEST: ELITE DB Says He's Ready to Make a Decision

    Oct 29, 2021