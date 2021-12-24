Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LATEST: COVID Update on Key Players for Georgia

    Latest update on potential COVID outbreak on Georgia's roster prior to the College Football Playoff.
    Author:

    The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are one week away from taking on the No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines in the first round of the College Football playoffs in the Orange Bowl. And amidst bowl preparations, Georgia is experiencing what appears to be a minor COVID outbreak. We have the latest on the issues at hand in Athens. 

    Sources confirmed to SI Dawgs Daily Tuesday evening that Georgia quarterback JT Daniels tested positive for COVID-19. As of right now, no other test results from the quarterback room have come back positive. 

    Then, reports began to surface that wide receiver George Pickens had tested positive for the virus as well, sending him into COVID protocol. Then additional reports surfaced that Picken's original positive test results were a false positive. Dawgs Daily has been able to confirm that Pickens has been without symptoms and is expected to travel with the team when they leave for Miami, Florida, and the Orange Bowl. 

    Sources indicated to Dawgs Daily that though Daniels, the backup quarterback has tested positive and is not expected to travel with the team for the bowl game, the control of the potential spread along with vaccination rates and proper contact tracing measures limited the level of exposure within the building. 

    Read More

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    211127_AJW_FB_GT_0155-X2
    News

    LATEST: On COVID Scare Amidst CFP Prep

    45 seconds ago
    A7F240FF-BD12-4329-8C8A-DE96D8BA42AB
    News

    WATCH: Jalon Walker Talks UGA's LB History and Impact of Dan Lanning's Departure

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17290196
    News

    Preview: How To Attack Michigan Offensively

    20 hours ago
    92CD1DFB-0DBC-4AD7-A0B8-8A4E34F7FE0B
    News

    WATCH: Malaki Starks Talks About Where He Will Play for Georgia

    Dec 23, 2021
    71F989A5-5B30-4048-9B2A-931F5B2F66E0
    News

    How do Kirby Smart and Jim Harbaugh Stack Up?

    Dec 22, 2021
    USATSI_17313014
    News

    Deep Dive: Data Says Michigan and Georgia are Mirror Images

    Dec 22, 2021
    USATSI_16874994
    News

    JT Daniels Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17098509
    News

    Jack Miller Transfers to Florida Gators

    Dec 21, 2021