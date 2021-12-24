LATEST: On COVID Scare Amidst CFP Prep

The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are one week away from taking on the No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines in the first round of the College Football playoffs in the Orange Bowl. And amidst bowl preparations, Georgia is experiencing what appears to be a minor COVID outbreak. We have the latest on the issues at hand in Athens.

Sources confirmed to SI Dawgs Daily Tuesday evening that Georgia quarterback JT Daniels tested positive for COVID-19. As of right now, no other test results from the quarterback room have come back positive.

Then, reports began to surface that wide receiver George Pickens had tested positive for the virus as well, sending him into COVID protocol. Then additional reports surfaced that Picken's original positive test results were a false positive. Dawgs Daily has been able to confirm that Pickens has been without symptoms and is expected to travel with the team when they leave for Miami, Florida, and the Orange Bowl.

Sources indicated to Dawgs Daily that though Daniels, the backup quarterback has tested positive and is not expected to travel with the team for the bowl game, the control of the potential spread along with vaccination rates and proper contact tracing measures limited the level of exposure within the building.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.