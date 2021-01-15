Latest on Speculation of Lanning to Texas

Current Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has been listed as one of the favorites to land the Texas defensive coordinator position according to reports.

It is that time of year again where college coaches are the move and players themselves are on the move, and Georgia could possibly see one of their coordinators move off to Austin, Texas.

Recently, Alabama offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian, was named the new head coach of the Texas Longhorns and the offensive mastermind is looking to lure away one of Georgia's best staff members in the form of defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to become the team's DC in Texas, which was first reported by CBS Sports.

Lanning became the defensive coordinator at Georgia in 2019 after Mel Tucker left for Colorado and has done a tremendous job leading the Bulldog's defensive unit. In the past two years, Georgia has had one of the most elite defensive units statistically, and this past season the defense finished first in the nation in run defense. In the SEC, the Bulldogs ranked first in 2019 and second in 2020 in both total defense and scoring defense. If Sarkisian is able to land Lanning as his new defensive coordinator, it is safe to say that it would be a home run hire for his coaching staff.

There is also reported interest in both Arkansas defensive coordinator, Barry Odum, as well as Mississippi State defensive coordinator, Zach Arnett, who both interviewed for the position this week as well. Georgia has had an elite defense even before Lanning took over at the position, but losing a coach who recruits and coaches as well as Lanning does would definitely sting. If Lanning does end up in Texas, it will be interesting to see who Kirby goes after to fill the position. One would have to think that the current Co-Defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, Glenn Schumann, would be the favorite but with Kirby Smart at the helm, the person coaching defense should not be a concern for fans.

Sources close to the program have indicated that though this wasn't expected, Georgia is more than comfortable in where they stand if Lanning were to take the job.

Linebacker's coach Glenn Schumann has been groomed as "next in line" for the past two seasons, and we believe that former South Carolina head coach, Will Muschamp could even be in the running for the job.

You may also like

2021 NFL Draft Profile - Eric Stokes

All Eyes on Terrion Arnold

2021 NFL Draft Profile - Ben Cleveland

Georgia Roster Update

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.