As we are just a month away from the start of the 2021 college football season for the University of Georgia, there's plenty of anticipation and familiar faces on the horizon for the Bulldogs. Particularly in their week one opener against the Oregon Ducks.

Across the sideline from head coach Kirby Smart will be Dan Lanning, his fourth former assistant to become a head coach (Mel Tucker, Sam Pittman, Shane Beamer, Dan Lanning). As he prepares for his first season as a head coach, the former Georgia defensive coordinator sat down with Dawgs Daily to preview the matchup.

Four years on staff in Athens for Lanning is only the beginning of the history and storylines leading up to this game. There's plenty of familiarity with Oregon's starting quarterback as well, Bo Nix.

Though, when we asked Lanning, he played down the history between the two sides:

"Yeah, I don't think there's a huge advantage. One way or the other, no, as well as I feel like I know Georgia that they know me. And kind of, you know, my values and when I kind of stand for, you know, maybe the underlying factors."

He did go on to mention that Oregon does have a slight advantage of the unknown in the sense that Georgia doesn't know much about what Ducks OC Kenny Dillingham will be running.

They probably don't know as much about what we're going to do offensively as we know what they'll do offensively. That being said, I got so much respect for Todd Monken and Coach Smart. Every week those guys come up with group goals and things that are different. Obviously, they have elite personnel, too. - Dan Lanning

Here's the Full 20-minute interview with Coach Lanning:

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.