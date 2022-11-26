Skip to main content

FINAL: Dawgs Sleep Walk Through a Noon Win Over Georgia Tech

We have reached the end of the Georiga vs Georgia Tech game with a final score of 37-14

We have reached the end of the Georgia vs Georgia Tech game with a final score of 37-14 

The Georgia Bulldogs have completed their second consecutive undefeated regular season for the first time in the program's history and will take on LSU next weekend in the fourth SEC Championship game appearance since Kirby Smart became the head coach. Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs are a double-digit favorite in Atlanta after yet another win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. 

Here's a scoring summary 

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Final Score: 

1st Quarter

  • (10:43) - Georgia Tech strikes first. Taisun Phommachanh with a 7-yard touchdown run. Georgia Tech 7 - Georgia 0
  • (0:22) - Jack Podlesny hits a 30-yard field goal after a clunky drive for Georgia. Georgia Tech 7 - Georgia 3

2nd Quarter

  • (7:59) - Stetson Bennett connects with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for a 5-yard touchdown. Georgia 10 - Georgia Tech 7
  • (3:21) - Ladd McConkey returns a punt 39-yards to set Georgia up at Georgia Tech's 45-yard line.

Halftime: Georgia 10 - Georgia Tech 7

  • Georgia rushed for 125 yards in the first half. Kenny McIntosh - 59 yards
  • Stetson Bennett - 5/10, 28 yards, 1 TD
Scroll to Continue

Read More

3rd Quarter

  • (10:40) Jack Podlesny hits again, this time from 51-yards. Georgia 13 - Georgia Tech 7
  • (9:12) Georgia Tech fumbles the snap on a punt, giving Georgia the football at Tech's 17.
  • (5:51) Stetson Bennett connects with Brock Bowers for a 1-yard touchdown on 4th and goal. Georgia 20 - Georgia Tech 7
  • (5:51) Georgia Tech's Jamie Felix fumbles the ball, recovered by Robert Beal Jr.
  • (4:11) Jack Podlesny hits his 3rd field goal of the game, this time from 36-yards. Georgia 23 - Georgia Tech 7

4th Quarter

  • (13:45) - Kenny McIntosh 2-yard touchdown run, after hauling in an 83-yard reception the play before. Georgia 30 - Georgia Tech 7
  • (11:13) - Kendall Milton busts a 44-yard touchdown run up the middle. Georgia 37 - Georgia Tech 7
  • (2:55) - Dontae Smith completes a pass to Malachi Carter for a 24-yard score. Georgia 37 - Georgia Tech 14

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

221126_KAR_FB_Georgia Tech_003-X4
News

Live Updates: Georgia vs Georgia Tech

By Christian Goeckel
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_4653
Football

List of Georgia Seniors to be Recognized During Georgia Tech Game

By Jonathan Williams
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_3001-X2 (1)
News

Georgia Injury Report: Bulldogs Looking to Stay Healthy vs Georgia Tech

By Brooks Austin
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_3500 (1)
Football

Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs Georgia Tech

By Jonathan Williams
Game 12
News

Watch: Georgia Releases Trailer for Season Finale Against Georgia Tech

By Christian Goeckel
D9472684-3A07-4A6A-9A62-2C911E8DA81D
Recruiting

How Did We Get Here? Timeline of the Anthony Evans Recruitment

By Connor Jackson
B5BC1A4F-E244-4296-BE80-D8ED88114190
News

BREAKING: Kirby Smart Pulls Off Flip of ELITE Speedster

By Micah McGukin
20221112_RRD_UGAAA_02866
Football

Don't Take it For Granted, What You Are Watching is History

By Jonathan Williams