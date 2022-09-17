Skip to main content

Final Injury Report Before Georgia Faces South Carolina

Georgia will not have Adonai Mitchell and Arik Gilbert against South Carolina.

It was well known heading into Friday that the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs would be without starting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell after Kirby Smart declared his status for Saturday's game "doubtful" following an ankle injury he suffered on the Bulldogs' first offensive play last Saturday against Samford. 

SI Dawgs Daily then spoke with sources on Friday, which was later confirmed Friday evening that Georgia will also be without tight end Arik Gilbert. The redshirt sophomore was not a part of the travel squad for Saturday's game in Columbia, South Carolina, after seeing action in both of Georgia's first two games. 

While the reasons for not being a part of the traveling squad, Smart did offer a comment on the perceived lack of playing time for Arik Gilbert earlier in the week.

“It's really based on Arik's performance, it's not really based on those guys. We have really quality guys that align, and they all play and we play the guys that can play winning football and can communicate and execute. We like to have depth at those positions, but that's all based on how he practices and how he carries over the game plan.”

- Kirby Smart on Arik Gilbert

Georgia Football Injury Report

  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least two months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart. 
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) OUT - Mitchell suffered a high ankle sprain in the win over Samford and did not travel with the team to Columbia. 
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirmed Friday evening that the redshirt freshman did not travel with the team to Columbia.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Football

Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia Faces First SEC Road Test Versus South Carolina

By Harrison Reno
smith AB6I8325
Football

Georgia's Keys to Victory vs South Carolina

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_18985901
Football

Which South Carolina Players Do You Need to Know?

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_18100276
News

JUST IN: Arik Gilbert Did Not Make the Trip to South Carolina

By Harrison Reno
image0 (8)
Football

WATCH: Georgia Releases South Carolina Game Trailer

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_19021622
Football

Kenny McIntosh Holds Highest Receiving Grade Through Two Weeks of the Season

By Harrison Reno
201128_AJW_FB_SC_2268-L
News

How to Watch Georgia vs South Carolina

By Brooks Austin
8B83285F-9466-44AF-8BD2-CB014CAAB31F
Recruiting

Talented 2024 ATH Impressed with Georgia: "Everything Stood Out"

By Connor Jackson