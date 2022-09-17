It was well known heading into Friday that the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs would be without starting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell after Kirby Smart declared his status for Saturday's game "doubtful" following an ankle injury he suffered on the Bulldogs' first offensive play last Saturday against Samford.

SI Dawgs Daily then spoke with sources on Friday, which was later confirmed Friday evening that Georgia will also be without tight end Arik Gilbert. The redshirt sophomore was not a part of the travel squad for Saturday's game in Columbia, South Carolina, after seeing action in both of Georgia's first two games.

While the reasons for not being a part of the traveling squad, Smart did offer a comment on the perceived lack of playing time for Arik Gilbert earlier in the week.

“It's really based on Arik's performance, it's not really based on those guys. We have really quality guys that align, and they all play and we play the guys that can play winning football and can communicate and execute. We like to have depth at those positions, but that's all based on how he practices and how he carries over the game plan.” - Kirby Smart on Arik Gilbert

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least two months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) OUT - Mitchell suffered a high ankle sprain in the win over Samford and did not travel with the team to Columbia.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirmed Friday evening that the redshirt freshman did not travel with the team to Columbia.

