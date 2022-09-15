It is said time and time again Georgia's tight end room is one of, if not the best, position group in all of college football. That being said, there is a downside to that much talent in a room, mainly the difficulty of getting everyone snaps and looks throughout a game.

Through two games this season, offensive coordinator Todd Monken's personnel usage tells us that Georgia is a 12-personnel football team, meaning one running back and two tight ends. It is the personnel grouping that Georgia would like to stick with for the majority of the game.

Both Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington are the two "starters" at the position. The pair complement another; Bowers' dynamism as a pass-catcher and Washington's talent as a blocker allows the Bulldogs to do what they want with the pairing on the field.

The return of Arik Gilbert this past January, the former LSU Tiger, who transferred to Athens in the summer of 2021 before missing the 2021 season due to personal reasons, gave much excitement about potentially seeing all three tight ends, Bowers, Washington, and Gilbert, on the field at a time with one another.

Two games into the season, fans have yet to see it, as Gilbert has played sparingly to start the season. The sophomore came off the bench against Oregon and Samford, mainly playing with the second and third-team offense, thus leaving questions amongst the fanbase as to why they haven't seen the former five-star recruit on the field more.

Will Arik Gilbert Get More Playing Time?

Smart answered that question Tuesday in front of the media, saying:

“It's really based on Arik's performance, it's not really based on those guys. We have really quality guys that align, and they all play and we play the guys that can play winning football and can communicate and execute. We like to have depth at those positions, but that's all based on how he practices and how he carries over the game plan.” - Kirby Smart on Arik Gilbert

Not playing football for over a year, it is understandable that the former Marietta, Ga., native is still catching up to speed on the field with the rest of those at his position.

