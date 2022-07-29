Skip to main content

WATCH: Jordan Davis Shows off the Vocal Cords

Former Georgia Bulldog Jordan Davis shows off the vocal cords as he takes the stage at the Philadelphia Eagles training camp.

Jordan Davis, during his four years at the University of Georgia, became one of the most beloved players in the program due to his dominant presence on the field along with his always positive personality. 

Now with the Philadelphia Eagles, Davis took to a stage during training camp to show off his vocal cords, and his performance was rather impressive. 

While it is the talent that he possesses on the football field, Davis might have back up plan in the music industry. 

Davis in the 2021 NFL draft went to the Eagles in the first round with the 13th overall pick. He also was reunited with college teammate Nakobe Dean as the Eagles selected him in the 3rd round of the draft.

During Davis’ time at Georgia, he racked up 90 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 7 sacks. He also elected to return to Georgia for a fourth season during the 2021 offseason to take care of “Unfinished business” and would help deliver a National title to Georgia the following season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As he embarks on his new journey into the NFL, Davis will not only continue being an overwhelming force on defense but also the goofy player on the team that so many fans have come to love. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

USATSI_18360391
News

WATCH: George Pickens Makes Incredible Catch During Steelers' Training Camp

By Jonathan Williams17 hours ago
220111_mlm_fb_natty_31174-X4
News

The Overlooked Aspect of Todd Monken's Offense

By Jeremiah Stoddard21 hours ago
USATSI_15177124
News

Roquan Smith Holding Out of Bears' Training Camp Amid Contract Negotiations

By Harrison RenoJul 28, 2022 8:52 AM EDT
USATSI_18099453
News

Kirby Smart Likely to Set a New Program Record in 2022

By Jonathan WilliamsJul 28, 2022 7:16 AM EDT
4E39E881-FE37-4704-9543-3895013485F8
Recruiting

Caleb Downs Breaks Down Why He Chose Bama over Georgia

By Brooks AustinJul 27, 2022 4:07 PM EDT
927B4448-E2C4-44A1-97A7-22AAE1107E05
News

JUST IN: Georgia Lands Commitment from Yazeed Haynes

By Harrison RenoJul 27, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
9323B5E1-22A0-4E37-875C-D8F2E076020F
Recruiting

BREAKING: Caleb Downs Makes College Decision

By Brooks AustinJul 27, 2022 1:05 PM EDT
158A88F7-116F-47D7-B38D-D0912A075555
Recruiting

Where Will Caleb Downs Commit?

By Brooks AustinJul 27, 2022 7:18 AM EDT