Jordan Davis, during his four years at the University of Georgia, became one of the most beloved players in the program due to his dominant presence on the field along with his always positive personality.

Now with the Philadelphia Eagles, Davis took to a stage during training camp to show off his vocal cords, and his performance was rather impressive.

While it is the talent that he possesses on the football field, Davis might have back up plan in the music industry.

Davis in the 2021 NFL draft went to the Eagles in the first round with the 13th overall pick. He also was reunited with college teammate Nakobe Dean as the Eagles selected him in the 3rd round of the draft.

During Davis’ time at Georgia, he racked up 90 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 7 sacks. He also elected to return to Georgia for a fourth season during the 2021 offseason to take care of “Unfinished business” and would help deliver a National title to Georgia the following season.

As he embarks on his new journey into the NFL, Davis will not only continue being an overwhelming force on defense but also the goofy player on the team that so many fans have come to love.

