Georgia fans don't mind letting you know how they feel about your performance in between those lines on Saturday, particularly if you're the starting quarterback, and after watching just one-half of Stetson Bennett on Saturday afternoon, Georgia fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion about Bennett and potentially replacing him or at least expressing worry about his recent play.

Bennett struggled with bad misses in the first half against Missouri a week ago, and his struggle-some performance has shown its ugly face again on Saturday afternoon against the Auburn Tigers.

Bennett was 7/13 for just 23 yards, however, the most seemingly unforgivable thing for Georgia fans on social media was Bennett missing Brock Bowers streaking wide open down the Auburn sideline for what would have been a walk in touchdown for the tight end.

Bennett started the season hot, having scored touchdowns on the first 8 possessions of the season. In the last two weeks, Bennett has completed just 31 of his 57 passes for 335 yards over the last six quarters of play. Not exaclty the staggering pace he began the season with, vaulting his name into legitimate Heisman candidacy.

