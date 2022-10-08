Skip to main content

Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out?

Georgia plays host to the unranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon. They are 29.5 point favorites despite the fact that they will likely be without several starters.

The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will play host to the unranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon as 29.5-point favorites, according to SIsportsbook. 

Georgia is a massive favorite in Vegas despite the fact that they will likely be without a few starters against the Tigers. 

When Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday, the Georgia head coach confirmed that they would be without Carter for "this week for sure," and sources have indicated it likely won't be until after the bye week before you see the future first-round draft pick due to the sprained knee he suffered against Missouri a week ago. 

Carter wasn't the only starter that was banged up for several week for the Bulldogs. Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell hasn't played since his first and only receptions against Samford in week 2. The sophomore has been battling back from the ankle sprain and even dressed last week against Missouri. We don't expect to see a lot of No. 5 on Saturday. 

Georgia did get wide receiver and deep threat Arian Smith, back in the lineup a week ago. Smith missed the first four games with an ankle injury. 

UGA Injury Report vs Auburn: Who's In, Who's Out? 

  • Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Day to Day) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He dressed against Missouri.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT. 

How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn

  • Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 8th, 2022
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
Read More

  • TV: CBS
  • Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

