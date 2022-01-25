Jaheim Singletary Ranked No. 1 Corner in Final Rankings

Georgia cornerback signee Jahiem Singletary made the list as the top-ranked defensive back in Georgia's class at No. 11 overall.

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022.

This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most of any school behind Alabama (12) and Texas A&M (11).

Georgia cornerback signee Jahiem Singletary made the list as the top-ranked defensive back in Georgia's class at No. 11 overall. Singletary finishes as the highest-ranked cornerback in the entire 2022 cycle.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about Singletary:

The only other corner under consideration for the top spot at this stage, the Floridian's case is just as a strong. Singletary has been an alpha corner prospect since his freshman year in the Jacksonville metro, with success there and on offense at wide receiver. But the elite length, muscular build and true ball skills are tailor-made for the modern secondary, where he can win with technique off the ball and certainly at the line of scrimmage. The future Bulldog is confident in his game, flashes better makeup speed than his size would suggest, yet he plays with the leverage discipline of a college veteran. Few cornerbacks at his size remain at the position at the next level, but we would be surprised if Singletary became another in that bunch -- he is simply special.

"He is simply special."

