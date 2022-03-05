JUST IN: James Cook Turns in Solid Forty

Former Georgia running back James Cook has wrapped up his forty-yard dash in Indianapolis and as projected, he went rather fast.

Cook is in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Combine and has turned in a 4.50. On his second attempt, Cook ran a 4.58.

The former Miami, Florida native and brother to Minnesota Vikings Pro-Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, saw his most productive season in 2021 as he rushed for 728 yards and seven touchdowns on 113 carries while also contributing as a receiver with 284 yards and four touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Cook rose to the occasion when the Bulldogs needed him most; a 67-yard run in the national championship game set up the first touchdown of the game, along with setting the record for the longest run in a national championship game. In addition, Cook led Georgia on the ground with 77 yards on six carries, just a week after leading Georgia in receiving yards with 112 yards versus Michigan in the CFP Semifinal.

Whether or not the decision to pull out of the Senior Bowl festivities will hurt his draft status is yet to be seen.

