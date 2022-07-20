Skip to main content

Kirby Smart Provides Update on CJ Washington

Georgia Linebacker CJ Washington suffered a neck injury during spring practice. Head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the freshman linebacker Wednesday.

Football is a physical and violent sport, one that oftentimes leads to injury, one of the scariest of which is a neck or spinal injury. Georgia football program unfortunately suffered one of those this spring when freshman linebacker CJ Washington was injured during practice and had to be carted off. He missed the rest of the spring and was seen during G-day in a neck brace. 

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the injury status of Washington on Wednesday, saying he was out of the brace, but it's unknown when he will return. 

“CJ’s continuing to get medical eval-ed. It’s been a tough, slow process. It’s not something that you rush. I don’t know the outcome of that yet. We’ve had several specialists look at it. He’s recovering. He has shown improvement. The X-rays have shown improvement. He has complete stability, he’s able to go to class, he’s out of the neck brace, but I don’t know when he’s going to be able to return. That’s not something we want to rush.”

Wednesday, July 20th

9:05 AM (Arkansas): Sam Pittman with Jalen Catalon, KJ Jefferson, Bumper Poole

10:30 AM (Georgia): Kirby Smart with Stetson Bennett, Nolan Smith, Sedrick Van Pran

1:00 PM (Florida): Billy Napier with Anthony Richardson, Richard Gouraige, Ventrell Miller

2:25 PM (Kentucky): Mark Stoops with Will Levis, Kenneth Horsey, DeAndre Square

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thursday, July 21st

9:05 AM (Auburn): Bryan Harsin with Tank Bigsby, Derick Hall, John Samuel Shenker

10:30 AM (Tennessee): Josh Heupel with Cedric Tillman, Hendon Hooker, Trevon Flowers

12:30 PM (Texas A&M): Jimbo Fisher with Ainias Smith, Demani Richardson, Layden Robinson

