BREAKING: Lewis Cine Injured

    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Lewis Cine Injured Against Auburn

    Georgia's starting safety, Lewis Cine has exited the game against No. 18 Auburn with a midsection injury.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Georgia's starting safety, Lewis Cine has exited the game against No. 18 Auburn with a midsection injury. 

    Auburn quarterback Bo Nix through a ball across his body into the endzone intended for former Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson and safety Lewis Cine was hit in the midsection. 

    Cine immediately grabbed his midsection and was attended to by the Georgia medical department. 

    This is the second starting safety that has been injured in the game as Christopher Smith left the game on the first drive with a shoulder injury. 

    Injury Report

    • JT Daniels (LAT) - Day to Day
    • Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable
    • Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - OUT
    • Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited
    • Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable
    • Tykee Smith (Foot) - Questionable
    • Julain Rochester (Knee) - Questionable
    • George Pickens (Knee) - Out
    • Rian Davis (Quad) - Out
    • Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Out
    • Tate Ratledge (Foot) - Out

    Pre-Game Notes

    • JT Daniels is doubtful with a lat sprain
    • Dominick Blaylock is out for today, did not travel with the team
    • Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint isn't expected to play today
    • All signs point to Stetson Bennett being the starter at quarterback
    • George Pickens made the trip to Auburn, although he is not likely to suit up
    • Both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels have been seen warming up
    • Bennett was announced as starting quarterback

    Scores Around the SEC

    • Ole Miss leads Arkansas 38-31 in the fourth.
    • Florida leads Vanderbilt 42-0 in the third.
    • Tennessee leads South Carolina 38-20 in the fourth.

    You May Also Like:

    Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_4140-L
    News

    BREAKING: Lewis Cine Injured

    13 seconds ago
    AB6I1693-L
    News

    Halftime Notes: Georgia v Auburn

    48 minutes ago
    211002_mlm_fb_arkansas_0281-L
    News

    Jamaree Salyer Injured During Matchup with Auburn

    1 hour ago
    210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_0899-L
    News

    JUST IN: Christopher Smith Out the Remainder of the Game

    1 hour ago
    100320_UGA_Bennett_WhiteTD-L
    News

    OFFICIAL: Stetson Bennett Starting QB Versus Auburn

    2 hours ago
    190914_CLS_FB_Ak_State_012-L
    News

    George Pickens Makes The Trip to Auburn

    3 hours ago
    PMW_5009-L
    News

    Final Thoughts As Auburn Hosts Georgia

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13676387
    News

    LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Auburn

    49 seconds ago