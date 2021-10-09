BREAKING: Lewis Cine Injured

Lewis Cine Injured Against Auburn
Georgia's starting safety, Lewis Cine has exited the game against No. 18 Auburn with a midsection injury.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix through a ball across his body into the endzone intended for former Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson and safety Lewis Cine was hit in the midsection.
Cine immediately grabbed his midsection and was attended to by the Georgia medical department.
This is the second starting safety that has been injured in the game as Christopher Smith left the game on the first drive with a shoulder injury.
Injury Report
- JT Daniels (LAT) - Day to Day
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable
- Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - OUT
- Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited
- Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable
- Tykee Smith (Foot) - Questionable
- Julain Rochester (Knee) - Questionable
- George Pickens (Knee) - Out
- Rian Davis (Quad) - Out
- Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Out
- Tate Ratledge (Foot) - Out
Pre-Game Notes
- JT Daniels is doubtful with a lat sprain
- Dominick Blaylock is out for today, did not travel with the team
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint isn't expected to play today
- All signs point to Stetson Bennett being the starter at quarterback
- George Pickens made the trip to Auburn, although he is not likely to suit up
- Both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels have been seen warming up
- Bennett was announced as starting quarterback
Scores Around the SEC
- Ole Miss leads Arkansas 38-31 in the fourth.
- Florida leads Vanderbilt 42-0 in the third.
- Tennessee leads South Carolina 38-20 in the fourth.
You May Also Like:
Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win
The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.