BREAKING: Lewis Cine Injured

Georgia's starting safety, Lewis Cine has exited the game against No. 18 Auburn with a midsection injury.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix through a ball across his body into the endzone intended for former Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson and safety Lewis Cine was hit in the midsection.

Cine immediately grabbed his midsection and was attended to by the Georgia medical department.

This is the second starting safety that has been injured in the game as Christopher Smith left the game on the first drive with a shoulder injury.

Injury Report

JT Daniels (LAT) - Day to Day

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable

Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - OUT

Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited

Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable

Tykee Smith (Foot) - Questionable

Julain Rochester (Knee) - Questionable

George Pickens (Knee) - Out

Rian Davis (Quad) - Out

Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Out

Tate Ratledge (Foot) - Out

Pre-Game Notes

JT Daniels is doubtful with a lat sprain

Dominick Blaylock is out for today, did not travel with the team



Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint isn't expected to play today

All signs point to Stetson Bennett being the starter at quarterback

George Pickens made the trip to Auburn, although he is not likely to suit up

Both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels have been seen warming up

Bennett was announced as starting quarterback

Scores Around the SEC

Ole Miss leads Arkansas 38-31 in the fourth.

Florida leads Vanderbilt 42-0 in the third.

Tennessee leads South Carolina 38-20 in the fourth.

Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas

