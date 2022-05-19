Skip to main content

Lewis Cine Being Called To Lead from Day One in Minnesota

Former Georgia safety Lewis Cine was taken with the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and he's being asked to lead in Minnesota from day one.

Former Georgia safety Lewis Cine was taken with the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Now a rookie in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, it hasn't taken long for the former Bulldog to be asked to lead. 

"I told him today, 'Hey, lead this group out here,'" head coach Kevin O’Connell said of his message to Cine. “There's a reason why you were our first-round draft pick and he's got that makeup and it comes naturally to him to lead by example. But I challenged him, take the rest of that DB group under your wing. You have Andrew [Booth Jr.] with you, you have Akayleb [Evans] and some guys there that we are going to count on to compete.”

As for why Cine was made a first-round selection by O'Connell and the Vikings, the decision was simple. After watching Cine communicate in the backend of a complicated Georgia defense, they knew it had to be Cine. 

“How I saw it was the ownership of the information, the calls back there,” O’Connell said. “Those safeties drive the ship in a lot of ways for where we’re rotating down, whether we’re playing shell coverage or single-high coverage, a lot of it from the same look, so any rep he can get out there with teammates and communicating, that’s a huge thing for him.”

