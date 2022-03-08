Position Battles: Who Joins Nolan Smith at OLB?

Georgia is just a week away from the start of Spring Practice. We debut our position battles series starting with the outside linebackers.

The Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for spring practice as defending national champions for the first time in 41 seasons. After a week of what seemed like a rolling Georgia Football billboard disguised as an NFL Combine broadcast, we are a week away from the next chapter of Georgia Football.

The 2022 Football season is well underway, with spring practice starting in just a week. We bring you the key position battles that lie ahead.

Outside Linebackers

Nolan Smith, JACK

After spending two seasons as Azeez Ojulari's understudy, Nolan Smith finally got a chance to start at the JACK position. A career-high 53 tackles, 8.0 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks, in 2022, Smith will be the lead anchor at the OLB position for the second straight season.

He showed a vast development from 2020 to 2021 in the run department on tape, consistently providing Georgia with a solid edge presence with incredible instincts along with effort. The same level of evolution will need to arrive in his pass-rushing skillset in 2022 with the mass exodus of sack production from the national title team.

Robert Beal, SAM

Beal is much more gifted than most give him credit. His rep share increased throughout the season as his play further developed. Like so many other players on Georgia's roster, he's been over recruited, and thus playing time has been scarce but the talent is not. This is a 6'4, 255-pound edge defender that moves fluidly and produced pressures at a high rate in 2021. He will be the backup JACK and starting SAM to start the season.

Chazz Chambliss, OLB

Effort, instincts, and physicality are what got Chambliss on the field early and often as a true freshman. He earned a role as the first up in all blowouts, including the semifinal against Michigan where he earned a targeting penalty on very on brand hit for Mr. Chambliss. He's first-up at both the JACK and SAM spots as we enter spring practice.

MJ Sherman, OLB

Chambliss's counterpart with the mop-up unit in 2021, Sherman hasn't seen much run during his two-year stint in Athens. This spring practice will be a massive proving ground for Sherman with playing time on the line. Chambliss took reps from him in 2021, with Sherman playing SAM and Chambliss getting the overwhelming majority of the reps at JACK.

Marlin Dean, OLB

Another young edge defender, Dean has all of the traits without any of the experience or nuance at the position. It could be another year in the developmental stage for Dean, but he showed flashes of extreme athleticism at 6'6, 275 pounds in 2021. This is a football player that was a 310 pound offensive tackle three years ago, he could just need more time.

Marvin Jones Jr, OLB

Adam Anderson spent the first three years of his football career at Georgia as a situational pass rusher. Whenever Georgia needed someone to win a pass rush rep, they designed it for Anderson. Marvin Jones Jr. could provide that same skill set as a true freshman. The rest of his game will need development, but in the meantime, he will be one of the most naturally gifted rushers at 6'6, 240 pounds that Georgia has on its roster.

Mykel Williams, OLB

Georgia just sent an edge defender to the first round in Travon Walker, Williams is next in line there. In order to play as a true freshman in the SEC you have to be physically prepared in terms of height, weight, and speed as well as technically advanced enough to hold your own, Williams checks those boxes. He will play early and often for Georgia.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.