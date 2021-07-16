UGA Transfer Additions Receiving National Attention

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made some serious off season moves via the NCAA Transfer Portal and they are receiving attention from the national media.

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart has made his intentions with the NCAA Transfer Portal pretty clear. He sees it as an opportunity to address holes on his roster with experienced difference makers. And headed into the 2021 season, there were several holes on a roster that otherwise was primed for a College Football Playoff run.

With defensive backs Richard LeCounte, Tyson Campbell, Mark Webb, Eric Stokes, and DJ Daniel off to the NFL, while Tyrique Stevenson and Major Burns headed off to the portal themselves, it was clear defensive back was going to be a problem area. Smart addressed that issue with two All-American caliber players. DB Tykee Smith was added back in April from West Virginia, and Derion Kendrick was brought on in early June.

Then when wide receiver George Pickens went down with a knee injury in spring practice, Georgia needed a weapon on the outside. Smart solved that problem with former Gatorade Player of the Year, Arik Gilbert.

All three transfers have received national attention this offseason, and that admiration for the additions continued this week as CBSSports.com ranked all three in their Top-10 impact transfer list.

No. 3 - WR, Arik Gilbert

No. 6 - CB, Derion Kendrick

No. 9 - DB, Tykee Smith

Gilbert just might be the player that Georgia fans are most excited about, and for good reason. The Dawgs were heavily involved with the recruitment of Gilbert out of high school, as his initial decision came down to LSU, Alabama, and Georgia.

Initially, he committed to Florida as a tight end after entering the transfer portal but changed course and is headed to Georgia, his home state. Gilbert is also transitioning from tight end to receiver and could help make the Bulldogs a matchup nightmare on the perimeter as he pairs with behemoth tight end Darnell Washington in certain packages."- CBS's David Cobb on Arik GIlbert's addition

CBS noted that even despite the addition of Kendrick, corner play could still be a concern entering the season.

"As a veteran lockdown corner, he'll slot in as a starter for Georgia and bring big-game experience to a squad with national title aspirations. Secondary play is still likely UGA's top area of concern entering the 2021 season, but Kendrick will help bring a baseline level of talent and experience to the unit." - CBS's David Cobb on Derion Kendrick's addition

Experience is the key, considering apart from Kendrick Georgia's roster is void of any starting experience. Kelee Ringo, Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber, and Nyland Green will all compete to see who will be the running mate of Kendrick.

As for the addition of defensive back Tykee Smith, he's set to play the most pivotal position on Georgia's defense, the STAR. The STAR position is the key to everything Georgia does defensively from coverages, to run fits, to blitz packages, and Smith fits the mold.

"Smith earned All-American honors from a variety of publications last season after intercepting a couple of passes and making eight tackles for loss in nine games from his safety spot for the Mountaineers. With another strong season, he'll likely be off to the draft, but his time at Georgia could be special nonetheless." - CBS's David Cobb on Tykee Smith's addition

