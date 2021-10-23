Tray Scott Earning High Praise, ELITE Run on the Trail

    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Georgia Coaches React to Latest Commit

    Georgia coach Tray Scott has been in the news lately for some of the feats he's accomplished on the recruiting trail.
    Author:

    Georgia is making waves on the recruiting trail this week with the new additions made to the 2022 recruiting class. Mainly it’s been Georgia’s defensive line coach is in the headlines because of the high-end prospects that he is attracting to Athens. 

    The week started off with a top defensive line prospect in the state of Georgia for the 2022 class, Mykel Williams flipping his commitment from the University of Southern California, to his in-state University of Georgia. Not to mention Saturday night shortly following Georgia’s decisive win over Kentucky, Matt Luke landed Aliou Bah, a three-star offensive lineman who flipped from Florida State. 

    They weren't done there either, Tray Scott added Bear Alexander back into the fold on Thursday. 

    Tray Scott's work has not gone unnoticed by his peers either. Georgia linebacker coach Glenn Schumann made sure to let the people know where he stood when it comes to Coach Scott. 

    Scott is one of the favorites in and around the Georgia Football program. You won't find too many people that don't speak highly of him as a man. Now, in his fourth year as Georgia's defensive line coach, he's beginning to see his hard work pay off. 

    His current roster hosts names like Davis, Carter, Walker, and Wyatt that are all soon to be playing on Sundays, and now he's tying up the next wave of NFL potential. Bear Alexander, Mykel Williams, and Tyre West are a great group of young defensive linemen, and Scott has his eyes on even more. 

    Christen Miller, a 6'5, 300-pound defensive tackle from Cedar Grove High School in Dekalb, Georgia is next up on the list of targets Scott is after. Along with defensive ends like Shemar Stewart. 

    You May Also Like:

    Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

    ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    31ADCA29-C9B6-4002-9A09-3B1D8F07A4FF
    News

    Tray Scott Earning High Praise, ELITE Run on the Trail

    just now
    F09AF4B0-B683-4B97-A271-7F39C1AAB1EF
    News

    Daniels vs Bennett - Who Should Start for UGA?

    18 hours ago
    BA582B7E-C523-468A-9AF9-A8E8DB7E6D56
    News

    Top10 Remaining Targets in 2022, Flips Galore

    21 hours ago
    196CA4C4-6382-45B9-A5F6-64A43758C9D9
    News

    Why JT Daniels is Likely to Return to Georgia in 2022

    23 hours ago
    200922_AJW_FB_Ark_practice_027-L
    News

    Kirby Smart Provides Update on QB Situation

    Oct 21, 2021
    3EBE8418-19A4-4F97-981E-A894C363D127
    News

    BREAKING: The Bear is BACK

    Oct 21, 2021
    i-GLqFF43-X3
    News

    Kendall Milton Suffers Injury At Practice

    Oct 21, 2021
    7A6FBCFD-9EEA-4BA9-8D1C-67EBA04647C0
    News

    Watch Out College Football, Flip Season Has Arrived

    Oct 21, 2021