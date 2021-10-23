Tray Scott Earning High Praise, ELITE Run on the Trail

Georgia coach Tray Scott has been in the news lately for some of the feats he's accomplished on the recruiting trail.

Georgia is making waves on the recruiting trail this week with the new additions made to the 2022 recruiting class. Mainly it’s been Georgia’s defensive line coach is in the headlines because of the high-end prospects that he is attracting to Athens.

The week started off with a top defensive line prospect in the state of Georgia for the 2022 class, Mykel Williams flipping his commitment from the University of Southern California, to his in-state University of Georgia. Not to mention Saturday night shortly following Georgia’s decisive win over Kentucky, Matt Luke landed Aliou Bah, a three-star offensive lineman who flipped from Florida State.

They weren't done there either, Tray Scott added Bear Alexander back into the fold on Thursday.

Tray Scott's work has not gone unnoticed by his peers either. Georgia linebacker coach Glenn Schumann made sure to let the people know where he stood when it comes to Coach Scott.

Scott is one of the favorites in and around the Georgia Football program. You won't find too many people that don't speak highly of him as a man. Now, in his fourth year as Georgia's defensive line coach, he's beginning to see his hard work pay off.

His current roster hosts names like Davis, Carter, Walker, and Wyatt that are all soon to be playing on Sundays, and now he's tying up the next wave of NFL potential. Bear Alexander, Mykel Williams, and Tyre West are a great group of young defensive linemen, and Scott has his eyes on even more.

Christen Miller, a 6'5, 300-pound defensive tackle from Cedar Grove High School in Dekalb, Georgia is next up on the list of targets Scott is after. Along with defensive ends like Shemar Stewart.

