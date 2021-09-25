Final Thoughts - Today is About "The Standard"

September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Final Thoughts - Georgia vs Vanderbilt

Georgia takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday afternoon. We bring you our final thoughts.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Noon kickoffs in Nashville, Tennessee. A traveling Dawgs worst nightmare.

The Georgia Bulldogs woke up this morning for an 11 AM local time kickoff against a football team that they are favored to beat by 35 points in Vanderbilt. 

There are a lot of things that might point to a slow start for Georgia in Saturday's game. However, these types of games are opportunities for Georgia to "Play to their standard, not to the opponent," as head coach Kirby Smart says all the time. 

If 2019's road game to Nashville proves anything it's that Georgia fans are likely going to take over the stadium, giving it a home away from home type of environment. 

There's also a sense of revenge in the hearts of Georgia fans everywhere. Due to Vanderbilt having to cancel the final home game of the 2020 season, seniors and fan favorites like Richard LeCounte and Monty Rice were unable to experience a senior day inside of Sanford Stadium. 

That's something that has stuck with Georgia fans, they want blood. Though if Kirby Smart's history as a head coach proves anything it's that he's all about handling business and doing so in a manner that shows respect for the other head coach on the opposing sidelines. You probably won't see Georgia run it up on the Commodores for that reason, though when the second-string unit gets in there, you're going to see a hungry football team. 

Georgia needs to continue to establish an explosive offense in this matchup. Last week against South Carolina was the first time Georgia has played a complete game on offense — running and throwing with success. They need to keep that momentum and go into a matchup with an Arkansas team that is not your uncle's Arkansas. The Razorbacks are a legitimate opponent and one that Georgia needs to be primed and ready for. 

You May Also Like:

Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_0968-L (1)
News

Final Thoughts - Today is About "The Standard"

16 seconds ago
USATSI_13293546
News

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Vanderbilt

44 minutes ago
210918_mlm_fb_southcarolina_0948-L
News

Projected Starting Lineups, Key Contributor Doesn't Make the Trip

2 hours ago
FB7603E2-0BD1-4B7B-AF20-FE6759181842
News

Score Predictions - Georgia Rolls in Nashville

2 hours ago
210911_mlm_fb_UAB_0597-L
News

Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out

19 hours ago
87C2013F-0A85-4FAB-B93B-6A7996F2452B
News

Luther Burden Has Set a Commitment Date

23 hours ago
91DF6A3A-18A0-4150-BE69-3CFEE2ACBE80
News

Georgia Fans Week 4 Viewing Schedule, What and How to Watch

Sep 24, 2021
F271BC36-DB08-40B9-801E-9063202FA9F4
Recruiting

Bo Hughley Commits to Georgia

Sep 24, 2021