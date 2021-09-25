Final Thoughts - Today is About "The Standard"

Georgia takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday afternoon. We bring you our final thoughts.

Noon kickoffs in Nashville, Tennessee. A traveling Dawgs worst nightmare.

The Georgia Bulldogs woke up this morning for an 11 AM local time kickoff against a football team that they are favored to beat by 35 points in Vanderbilt.

There are a lot of things that might point to a slow start for Georgia in Saturday's game. However, these types of games are opportunities for Georgia to "Play to their standard, not to the opponent," as head coach Kirby Smart says all the time.

If 2019's road game to Nashville proves anything it's that Georgia fans are likely going to take over the stadium, giving it a home away from home type of environment.

There's also a sense of revenge in the hearts of Georgia fans everywhere. Due to Vanderbilt having to cancel the final home game of the 2020 season, seniors and fan favorites like Richard LeCounte and Monty Rice were unable to experience a senior day inside of Sanford Stadium.

That's something that has stuck with Georgia fans, they want blood. Though if Kirby Smart's history as a head coach proves anything it's that he's all about handling business and doing so in a manner that shows respect for the other head coach on the opposing sidelines. You probably won't see Georgia run it up on the Commodores for that reason, though when the second-string unit gets in there, you're going to see a hungry football team.

Georgia needs to continue to establish an explosive offense in this matchup. Last week against South Carolina was the first time Georgia has played a complete game on offense — running and throwing with success. They need to keep that momentum and go into a matchup with an Arkansas team that is not your uncle's Arkansas. The Razorbacks are a legitimate opponent and one that Georgia needs to be primed and ready for.

You May Also Like:

Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.