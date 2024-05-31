Georgia Baseball Defeats Army in Game One of Athens Regional
The Georgia Bulldogs have defeated the Army Black Knights in Game one of the Athens Regional. The final score was 8-7
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Army Black Knights in game one of the Athens regionals by a score of 8-7 this Friday. The Game was a back-and-forth matchup that saw a late push by the Dawgs help seal the victory.
The beginning of the game was not exactly picture-perfect for Georgia. The Black Knights jumped ahead early and held a 4-1 lead at the top of the third. However, the Bulldogs’ bats began to heat up and a double by Slate Alford in the sixth inning gave Georgia its first lead of the afternoon. The Dawgs would hold onto that lead until the top of the eighth inning when Army tied the game up at seven apiece.
The Dawgs would quickly retake the lead at the bottom of the eighth thanks to a sacrifice fly from Fernando Gonzalez which allowed for Dillon Carter to score. Georgia’s bullpen would hold onto the lead for the Dawgs and earn the final out to defeat Army.
Georgia moves into the winner’s bracket for the Athens regional with the victory where they will now await the winner of the UNC-Wilmington and Georgia Tech game that is taking place later this afternoon. Game two for the Dawgs will begin Saturday, June 1st at 6 p.m.
Full Schedule for Athens Regional and How to Watch
Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Army vs. Georgia | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Georgia Tech vs. UNC Willmington | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 12 p.m.
Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary
