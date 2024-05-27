Georgia Bulldogs Baseball Earns No. 7 Seed, Regional Opponents Set
The Georgia Bulldogs's baseball program earned a spot as a host in the regional round of the college baseball postseason and their regional opponents have been announced.
The Georgia Bulldogs pulled off an impressive regular season this year compiling a record of 39-15 and they continued to climb the rankings each and every week. Eventually, they made it all the way inside the top-10 and it was announced on Sunday that Georgia will host the regional round of the college baseball postseason.
The Regional matchups for all 16 regionals in the tournament were announced on Monday afternoon on ESPN2. Now, Bulldog fans know the teams that will be making their way to Knoxville to face the No. 1 ranked Volunteers.
Georgia Regional Opponents
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Army
3. Georgia Tech
4. UNC Wilmington
The Bulldogs were knocked out of the SEC tournament in the first round by LSU, who would eventually play for the conference championship against Tennessee. However, throughout the entire regular season, Georgia was one of the hottest teams and hottest offenses in the entire country. A team led by potential first overall pick Charlie Condon has continued to surprise folks the entire year and now they have an opportunity to make a run at the college baseball world series.
