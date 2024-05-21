Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinator Travaris Robinson Contract Details
The salary and contract details for Georgia defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson have been released.
The Georgia Football program has experienced quiet a bit of turnover on the coaching staff during head coach Kirby Smart's tenure in Athens. With success in college fotoball typically comes attrition on staffs, it's a byproduct. Georgia's latest offseason brought about four new assistant coaches. James Coley returned to the staff as the receivers coach, Josh Crawford joined as the running backs coach, Donte Williams was hired to be the corners coach, and Travaris Robinson was hired to be the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
Robinson left the Alabama staff to re-join his coaching mentor Will Muschamp who is now a defensive analyst on the Georgia staff. Robinson's contract details were reported by Dawgs247 through a FOIA request. Robinson will be on contract with Georgia through the 2026 season with an annual value of $1.3 million until the 2025 season where he will make $1.5 million until the contract concludes in June of 2027.
