Long Standing Draft Record Within Sight For UGA Following Combine

Following an impressive set of NFL Combine performances could Georgia be on its way top breaking another program record, while tying a national record?

Georgia is two months removed from winning the national championship this past season, and as Daniel Jeremiah said it live on the NFL Network's broadcast of the NFL Combine, "they just won a Combine Championship."

The four-day event was held in Indianapolis, Indiana, inside Lucas Oil Stadium, where Peter Schrager referred to it as the "Georgia Bulldogs Combine."

The nation's leaders in invites for the 2022 combine saw nearly all of their 14 invites amazed NFL personnel with their on-field work, and from what many Draft experts are already hearing from multiple teams, they blew them away behind closed doors in the interviews.

The performances of DeVonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis, Travon Walker seem to have locked themselves in as first-rounders as many were projecting heading into the combine. Despite not partaking in any on-field drills, Nakobe Dean looks safe as a day-one selection.

Other prospects like George Pickens, Lewis Cine, James Cook, Zamir White, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall raised their draft stocks. However, Pickens and Cine seem to be two names that many feel could be on the bubble of sliding into the first round after their combine performances. Almost a year removed from a torn ACL, Pickens ran a 4.47, while Lewis Cine's 4.37 forty-yard dash is enough to make many wonders if the Georgia safety has a chance of being taken on day one.

If Cine and Pickens were to join DeVonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, and Nakobe Dean in the first round of the NFL Draft, it would not only break a program record, but it would tie a longstanding record for most players selected from one program since Miami set the record in 2004, a feature that Alabama tied last season with six players selected in the first round alone.

Georgia's performance in this year's combine is not only one that many including Kirby Smart can be proud of, but it also gives hope that Georgia could join the likes of 2004 Miami and 2020 Alabama as record holders for the most players taken in the first round of a single draft.

History books. That's where this 2021 Georgia Football team will reside, it's just a matter of adding as many pages as possible.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.