LATEST: Why Did Ojulari Fall out of First Round?

Former Georgia outside linebacker, Azeez Ojulari was expected to be a first round pick, so why did he fall to day two of the NFL draft?

Heading into Thursday night's first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the expectation was that former Georgia edge rusher, Azeez Ojulari was to be taken somewhere in the first round.

However, as the clock struck zero at the end of the first round, Ojulari's name had yet to be called. So, what caused the fall to the second day of the NFL Draft? Well, there could be some answers here.

Medical

Ojulari tore his ACL in high school which caused him to redshirt his freshman season in Athens, only to be followed up by two consecutive seasons in which he played every single game. Additionally, he won Georgia's weight room award in the offseason leading up to his redshirt freshman season. So, by all accounts, he was a more than healthy football player.

However, some concerns popped up just before the NFL Draft that the medical information NFL teams received in Indianapolis might have thrown up a few red flags.

Though Ojulari did visit Dr. James Andrews, a well-respected surgeon in the athletic field, and Andrews sent a letter to all 32 teams assuring them that Ojulari's knee was strong and there were no concerns. That was back in January according to Dan Duggan of The Atheltic.

Then just a week or so before the NFL Draft, NFL teams had a select few players return to Indianapolis for a second round of physicals, wherein Ojulari was red-flagged by NFL teams for a degenerative lower leg condition. This according to Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline. In other words, doctors were concerned that the previous injury would lead to progressive, often irreversible deterioration, and loss of function in the ligaments.

Frame

If you aren't buying the medical concerns on Ojulari, then it has to be his physical frame not being something that NFL teams are willing to invest first-round capital into. At just under 6'3, 245 pounds, Ojulari isn't exactly the prototype for an NFL edge defender. Look at the profiles of the edge defenders taken ahead of him so far in the NFL Draft.

Jaelen Phillips - 6'5, 266 pounds

Kwity Paye - 6'4, 271 pounds

Payton Turner - 6'6, 269 pounds

Gregory Rousseau - 6'7, 265 pounds

Jayson Oweh - 6'5, 257 pounds

Joe Tyron - 6'5, 262 pounds

That's an average of 6'5.5, 265 pounds.

So, it's either Ojulari doesn't have a first-round caliber medical, or he doesn't have a first-round caliber frame, because he certainly has first-round caliber film and production in the SEC over the last two seasons.

