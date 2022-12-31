College Gameday Makes Their Picks
The day has finally come. Georgia and Ohio State are set to get in between the hash marks and get ready for action.
Both sides have acknowledged that it is a one-game season despite this being the semifinal. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and head coach Kirby Smart spoke about this in media availability, and it's clear that the message has been delivered to the team.
College Gameday made their picks for the game. The pregame crew included Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit. They spoke about what the game could entail, including some high-flying offensive powers. Herbstreit didn't make a pick as he is calling the game.
- Desmond Howard: Georgia
- Pat McAfee: Georgia
- Lee Corso: Ohio State
- Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022
- Game time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.
How to Listen
The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.
