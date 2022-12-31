College Gameday Makes Their Picks

The day has finally come. Georgia and Ohio State are set to get in between the hash marks and get ready for action.

Both sides have acknowledged that it is a one-game season despite this being the semifinal. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and head coach Kirby Smart spoke about this in media availability, and it's clear that the message has been delivered to the team.

College Gameday made their picks for the game. The pregame crew included Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit. They spoke about what the game could entail, including some high-flying offensive powers. Herbstreit didn't make a pick as he is calling the game.

Desmond Howard: Georgia

Pat McAfee: Georgia

Lee Corso: Ohio State

Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022 Game time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN