Georgia Football Commit Arrested, Facing Domestic Battery Charge
Georgia defensive line commit, Seven Cloud has quite an interesting path to being a Georgia commit.
Cloud was a UGA commit as a 15 year old sophomore at McEachern High School in Georgia. However, after dropping out of school and quitting football, Cloud quietly disappeared from the UGA commit list.
Now after earning a GED and playing seasons at Butler community college, Cloud earned his way back into Georgia commitment list. However, now he’s in the news for all the wrong reasons.
According to the Butler County Times-Gazette, Cloud has been arrested for multiple domestic related charges.
“Butler Grizzly defensive tackle All-American, Seven Cloud, appeared via zoom in front of a judge on Monday, July 14 in the 13th Judicial District and was formally charged with domestic battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
On April 20, Butler County Sheriff’s office were called where Cloud was arrested after an altercation with his significant other. He bonded out after the police alleged Cloud did knowingly cause physical contact with another person, in a rude, angry or insulting manner.”
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily