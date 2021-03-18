UGAs Dell McGee highest paid RB coach by FAR

Georgia's running backs coach Dell McGee received a raise this offseason, and is now the highest paid running backs coach in college football, and rightfully so.

Georgia's coaching staff has been pillaged by college football programs all across the country over the last several years. From offensive coordinators, strength coaches, to analysts, head coach Kirby Smart has had to replace key parts every season he's been in Athens.

This offseason, he lost his defensive backs coach Charlton Warren to Indiana to become their new defensive coordinator. He almost lost defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to Texas, and there were rumors swirling about running backs coach Dell McGee heading elsewhere this offseason as well.

Both McGee and Lanning are back on staff, but not without Georgia paying a price. Both got raises on their yearly salary, making Dell McGee by far the highest-paid running backs coach in college football.

According to reports, Dell McGee is set to make $800,000 this season, the next highest-paid running backs coach, Stan Drayton at Texas will make $650,000.

And if you ask Kirby Smart, he'll tell you he's worth every penny.

Here's the Top-5 list according to FootballScoop.com

1. Dell McGee, Georgia — $800,000+

2. Stan Drayton, Texas — $650,000+

3. Tony Alford, Ohio State — $618,000+

4. Curtis Luper, Missouri — $550,000

5. Deland McCullough, Indiana — $515,000+

For the full list visit HERE.

He's been the primary reasoning behind Georgia's return to "Running Back University" with his prowess as a recruiter, but also as a developer of the talent he ultimately helps land.

In 2017, McGee landed D'Andre Swift. In 2018, he not only brought in Zamir White — the nation's number one running back — but he played a pivotal role in landing Jamaree Salyer as well. Then in 2019, Kenny McIntosh was brought into the fold, followed by Kendall Milton in 2020 and Lovasea Carroll in 2021. He's arguably been the best and most consistent recruiter on Georgia's staff.

McGee was a two-year starter and four-year letter winner at Auburn from 1992-95, helping preserve the Tigers’ undefeated 1993 season with a critical interception against Alabama. He was selected in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals and remained with the organization through 1998.

