The Univeristy of Georgia and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick things off inside of Mercedes Benz Stadium this evening, and both teams will be doing so without 100% of their starting rotations.

Ohio State is a banged-up football team, with Jaxon Smith-Njibga and Treveyeon Henderson being out for this matchup.

As for the Bulldogs, they entered the week hopeful for the return of both Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon.

Ladd McConkey, WR - Knee (IN) - Laura Rutledge reported Saturday morning that Ladd McConkey is set to be active in this game.

Warren McClendon (Knee) - Questionable - McClendon has practiced this week according to sources but is expected to be in a reserve roll on Saturday.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Tate Ratledge, OL (IN) - Ratledge will likely be fighting through shoulder pain for the remainder of the season according to sources.

Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling through a toe injury but has played the last four weeks.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (IN) - The vibes around AD Mitchell's potential return to full strength were much higher this week.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.

Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022 Game time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

