Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson to Undergo Foot Surgery, Miss CFP

As No. 4 Ohio State prepares for its College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia, the Buckeyes will be without top running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Following OSU’s 45–23 loss to Michigan on Nov. 26, Henderson tweeted he had been playing with a fracture and torn ligament in his left foot. As a result, Henderson will undergo surgery on Friday to repair the ligament.

The sophomore running back tweeted Tuesday about his status ahead of the Buckeyes’ big game on New Year’s Eve.

“As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for me! Its always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever.. 🙏🏽 #KeepGoing,” Henderson tweeted.

Henderson missed three of Ohio State’s last four games and has been dealing with the painful foot issue since the Buckeyes’ 77–21 win against Toledo in Week 3, according to Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch.

“I have to have surgery on my foot because it's gotten that bad,” Henderson told The Dispatch. “I’ve just been making it worse going back out there. I went through a bunch of different cleats to try to push through it, but the pain was crazy. I really don’t know how I was able to push through it in the games I did play in.”

Henderson rushed for 571 yards on 107 carries for six touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry this season. He entered his second season after putting together an impressive freshman campaign where he rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns.

During his freshman season, Henderson broke the program’s single-game rushing record set by Archie Griffin in compiling 270 yards on the ground.