Georgia vs. Ohio State: The Halftime Report

Both teams spoke highly of each other all week, acknowledging the task at hand. Georgia and Ohio State understand they are in a one-game season, and their first-half play reflects that.

Offensive fireworks dominated the first half. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud routinely made impressive throws out-of-structure, while the Bulldogs' running game helped power them down the field.

Stroud found an early connection with star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who went over 100 yards and scored two touchdowns in the first half. Both scores came out of rhythm when Stroud had to create, which has been a knock on him thus far in his career.

Meanwhile, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had a quiet first half. While the stat line looks nice, Bennett threw a costly interception and missed several reads that would have the team better positioned heading into the second half.

His teammates picked up the slack, leaning on the Buckeyes in the open field and dominating them at the point of attack. The coaching staff has added some new run concepts that we haven't seen at all this season.

The defense is rotating many bodies to keep them fresh for the second half. The coaching staff wants their defenders to be ready in the fourth quarter, and with the up-tempo nature of Ohio State's offense, they need to go to their two deep.

Georgia lost tight end Darnell Washington and defensive lineman Chaz Chambliss to lower-body injuries in the first half. Both are essential players, and the Bulldogs must continue tapping into that depth to fill those spots.

Ultimately, this one comes down to both sides' work entering halftime. They executed their first-half plans well, but when the lights come on in the fourth quarter, the team that executes in critical situations will come away with the win.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN