There were many great moments that occurred this past weekend for the Georgia football program. For starters, they became the first team to win back-to-back national titles in the college football playoffs, but not all of these great moments happened on the football field.

At some point on Monday during the game, an audio clip was leaked from one of Kirby Smart's pre game speeches. Many speculated that it was the speech Smart gave leading up to the National title game against TCU, but after NBA on TNT hosts Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley sat down with the head ball coach to talk about the leaked audio, he was able to add some clarity around the situation.

Smart goes on to say that the audio clip that has been spread around the internet was not from the national title game, but from another pre game speech. Here is the full interview with the TNT crew:

Smart finishes the interview off by saying, "That isn't even the best one." One has to wonder what the best pre game speech Smart has delivered could possibly sound like after this one was released.

This is not the first time that audio has leaked out from Georgia's locker room. In fact, a couple of years ago, a halftime speech from the Georgia vs Florida game was released onto social media and, as per usual, Georgia fans couldn't get enough of it. Everyone sees how competitive Smart is coaching on the sidelines, but it's take to another level when everyone gets to hear how passionate he is with his words and how he talks to his team.

With how well Smart has done at the University of Georgia for the last seven seasons, one has to think that this will not be the last time that one of Smart's fiery speeches is leaked out to the public. One thing that is for certain, is when they are, you better take a listen and prepare yourself for the adrenaline rush you are about to receive from Georgia's head man.

