Bills GM Raves About Jake Fromm

Former Georgia Quarterback Jake Fromm received high praise from the Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane during the live telecast of their preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

While being asked about some of the Bill’s rookies, Fromm took the field in the 3rd quarter with a 13-0 lead. He promptly led the Bills on a 16 play, 79 yard drive that was capped off by an impressive 13-yard rushing touchdown from the second-year QB.

During the drive, Beane was asked about his QB:

“Jake Fromm was with you last year, what did he show you when he was by himself in the middle of the room?”

Beane:

“What a weird year we set Jake Fromm up with, unintentionally. In the COVID world, he’s drafted, and Jake did a heck of a job to have to go through a season sitting away from all of his teammates and every meeting including the quarterback room. In practice, he’s working out in the weight room by himself and coming back for the team periods. He’s literally going through his motions 30 yards away from what Josh and Barkley were doing. You know, what a tough deal for him but he handled it and matured.”

Beane went on to say how excited he was to see him grow, this being his first opportunity to really play in a game. He was already impressed with his game-winning drive and fourth down throw against Detroit. Beane finished by saying “ya know, he’s not the biggest or the strongest guy but he’s got that “it” factor.”

Jake Fromm finished the day 10/16 for 87 Yards through the air and had 3 rushes for 17 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Those 17 yards were enough to lead a pass-heavy Bills team in rushing.

With just a few more days until the deadline for teams determining their 53-man roster, Jake has certainly made a case for himself as a solid backup to Josh Allen this preseason.

