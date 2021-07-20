JT Daniels Throws Tremendous Praise Towards Arik Gilbert

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is in charge of building rapport with wide receiver Arik Gilbert. And he's building that rapport rather quickly.

Georgia has plenty of hype and anticipation heading into the 2021 football season, and one of the main reasons for that hype building revolves around quarterback JT Daniels.

Daniels proved through the final four starts of the season that he could take a stagnant offense and turn it explosive. And headed into the 2021 season, he's got himself a shiny new weapon on the outside, former LSU tight end turned UGA wide receiver, Arik Gilbert.

Daniels said of all the questions he was asked during his media day appearances, it was Gilbert that he was asked about the most. He gave Gilbert a tremendous compliment as well.

"It keeps developing. I have been asked about Arik more than anything else today. I say the same thing: there are players that are great and like football, and there are players like Arik who are great players and LOVE football." - JT Daniels on Arik Gilbert

In eight games as a true freshman, Gilbert racked up 368 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions. Gilbert's production met the expectations of those who saw him coming out of high school.

With the Marietta native staying home in the Peach State for his sophomore season, Gilbert will likely join a receiver room full of talent, lining up next to Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson and Darnell Washington at tight end. It is a recipe for an explosive offense as Gilbert gives Georgia the athletic playmaker they sorely need after the loss of George Pickens.

