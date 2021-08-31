Smart: "This Game is What Georgia is All About"

Coach Kirby Smart was asked about playing Clemson, followed by an SEC schedule, and he simply answered by stating it was a great opportunity.

With the season starting this Saturday, Head Coach Kirby Smart started preparing for Clemson mid-week last week. As fall camp came to a close, they turned their eyes to the Clemson Tigers and the most highly anticipated season opener in decades.

Coach Smart was asked about playing Clemson, followed by an SEC schedule, and he simply answered by stating it was a great opportunity.

The Measuring Stick

A lot of teams begin their season with what some call cupcake games, but Kirby Smart is excited to start the season against a team that will show him how Georgia stacks up against one of the best programs in College Football.

Smart stated, “for me, it's what Georgia is about. Our fans crave these kinds of games, we as coaches crave these kinds of games. You find out a lot more about yourself when you play these kinds of games. For you guys it's everything”.

Smart knows that he and Georgia Football will be judged based on the outcome of this game win or lose, but he knows Georgia has a great team no matter the outcome.

Coach Smart brought up Tom Brady and the Patriots were called terrible, and the dynasty was over after one game, but they went on a Super Bowl run afterward. Coach Smart followed this up by stating, “that doesn’t stress me out because I know regardless of the outcome of this game, we’re still going to have a good football team one way or the other. The job that I will have to do will be different depending on the outcome of this game, but Sunday morning we will be worrying about our next opponent.”

What is Coach Smart Excited about?

With the injuries Georgia has had in the wide receiver room, Smart is “really excited” to see what the young guys do this year. By now you have heard the name of true-freshman wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, yet Smart believes Mitchell is just scratching the surface.

Coach Smart stated, “he's got so far to go to reach his potential”.

In a matter of days Georgia fans, along with college football fans everywhere, will know what Georgia looks like this year.

