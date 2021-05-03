BREAKING: Georgia Loses DB to Transfer Portal

The Dawg’s defensive back room was thin coming into the year, and it just got a little bit thinner.

Georgia Safety Major Burns has entered the transfer portal. The sophomore out of Madison Prep Academy in Baton Rouge, LA, was an SI All-American candidate as a high school prospect. Burns enrolled early last year and played in six games last year for the Dawgs, recording five tackles.

Burns was not expected to start for the Dawgs this year. Georgia returns safeties Lewis Cine and Chris Smith, both of whom started in the latter half of the 2020 season. However, that doesn’t mean the Georgia defense won’t feel his loss. Burns was presumed to be next on the depth chart to play at safety if there was an injury to one of the starters. The loss of depth is amplified by the fact that the Dawgs were already short on defensive backs.

Burns was not the first defensive back to transfer from Georgia this offseason. Tyrique Stevenson entered the portal following the Peach Bowl, and was quickly picked up by his hometown school, Miami. Stevenson Considering the loosened restrictions on transfers, the fact that Georgia has only had two players enter the transfer portal so far is a good sign for the Dawgs.

It is unclear when exactly Burns entered the portal, but under the new transfer rules from the NCAA, the date he entered will determine whether he will be able to play this fall.

This past month the NCAA approved a new rule that would allow college athletes to transfer to a new program without sitting out of competition for one season. This change replaces the widely criticized waiver system that the NCAA previously used. Fall athletes must tell schools of their wish to transfer before June 1st to be eligible the following season. The traditional May 1st deadline given to players was moved back to June 1st for this season only.

Burns transfer will be Georgia fans' first taste at what is expected to be the new normal for college football.

