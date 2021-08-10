Monty Rice Experiencing a Bit of Rookie Hazing with the Titans

Rookie hazing is a right of passage in the NFL no matter who you are or where you were drafted. Former Georgia linebacker Monty Rice is experiencing just that.

Former Georgia linebacker Monty Rice started for the Bulldogs for the better part of three straight seasons and played an integral part in Georgia becoming one of the best defenses in college football, particularly against the run.

Rice led the team in tackles in 2019 with 89 total tackles, most of which came during early downs. And after a terrific four-year career that saw him recognized for his talents with several Butkus Award considerations, Rice was a third-round draft pick with the Tennesse Titans.

Now, as a member of the Titans, Monty Rice is getting his introduction to the NFL through his first training camp, and they aren't taking it easy on the former Bulldog.

Rookie hazing is a tradition in professional football, and it's typically light-hearted and in good fun. Well, Monty Rice is experiencing a bit of that light-heard fun.

Rice was a long-time stalwart in the UGA front seven during his time with the Bulldogs. The Madison, Ala., native came to Athens as a 4-star inside linebacker with the 2017 class. He saw playing time in all four years of his career at Georgia, amassing 219 total tackles during his time in the red and black.

Now, he's in a loaded linebacker room in Tennessee under a head coach that prioritizes the position in Mike Vrabel. Vrabel obviously played linebacker himself during his playing days in the NFL and is extremely hands-on at the position.

