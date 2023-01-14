Skip to main content

Georgia's Robert Beal Jr Declares for NFL Draft

Georgia linebacker Robert Beal Jr has officially declared for the NFL draft.

Georgia senior outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr has made his decision about the draft and has announced that he is off to the professional football league. Beal was a part of Georgia's 2017 recruiting class and was a four-star prospect during his recruitment process. 

Beal played five full seasons at the University of Georgia, and during that time he racked up 72 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks throughout his career. His biggest season came during the 2021 season when he finished the season with 6.5 sacks, which led the team. He played in all fifteen games that season. 

The redshirt senior released an announcement via his Twitter account thanking all his teammates, Bulldog nation and his coaches for all of his support throughout his career. He will leave the program as a two-time national champion. 

Here is the post that Beal released: 

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal)
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
  • Jacob Hood, OL (Portal)
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB
  • Smoke Bouie, DB (via the Portal)

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_0520-X4
Football

Georgia's Offensive Line Revolution

By Christian Goeckel
Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 4.16.42 PM
News

Georgia Lands Defensive Back From Transfer Portal

By Christian Kirby II
9B576D18-AACD-4BC4-849C-E0D54EE64AF1
Recruiting

BREAKING: Georgia Lands Another Elite DB Commit

By Connor Jackson
20220813_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRACTICE_0870-X4
News

Broderick Jones Announces Draft Decision

By Christian Goeckel
i-Fm6mVfx-X5
News

Georgia Edge Rusher Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Brooks Austin
3EB9DC91-D987-4A0A-A2F3-58795CBB65C2
News

BREAKING: Georgia Linebacker Hits the Portal

By Brooks Austin
7AB5B33A-99E1-45BE-A7B4-ECF69D2EAA29
News

Georgia Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

By Jonathan Williams
Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 9.30.32 AM
News

Georgia Coaches hit Ground Running as Recruiting Contact Period Begins

By Christian Kirby II