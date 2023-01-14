Georgia senior outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr has made his decision about the draft and has announced that he is off to the professional football league. Beal was a part of Georgia's 2017 recruiting class and was a four-star prospect during his recruitment process.

Beal played five full seasons at the University of Georgia, and during that time he racked up 72 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks throughout his career. His biggest season came during the 2021 season when he finished the season with 6.5 sacks, which led the team. He played in all fifteen games that season.

The redshirt senior released an announcement via his Twitter account thanking all his teammates, Bulldog nation and his coaches for all of his support throughout his career. He will leave the program as a two-time national champion.

Here is the post that Beal released:

Return Announcements

DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023

RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)

Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)

Brett Seither, TE (Portal)

Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)

Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal)

Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)

Jacob Hood, OL (Portal)

MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Jamal Merriweather, OT

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

Tyler Williams, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

Smoke Bouie, DB (via the Portal)

