Georgia's Robert Beal Jr Declares for NFL Draft
Georgia senior outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr has made his decision about the draft and has announced that he is off to the professional football league. Beal was a part of Georgia's 2017 recruiting class and was a four-star prospect during his recruitment process.
Beal played five full seasons at the University of Georgia, and during that time he racked up 72 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks throughout his career. His biggest season came during the 2021 season when he finished the season with 6.5 sacks, which led the team. He played in all fifteen games that season.
The redshirt senior released an announcement via his Twitter account thanking all his teammates, Bulldog nation and his coaches for all of his support throughout his career. He will leave the program as a two-time national champion.
Here is the post that Beal released:
Return Announcements
- DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
- RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023
Draft Declarations
- DT, Jalen Carter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- TE, Darnell Washington has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- OT, Broderick Jones has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- DB, Kelee Ringo has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
Current Transfer List:
Read More
- Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
- Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
- Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
- Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
- Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal)
- Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
- Jacob Hood, OL (Portal)
- MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class
BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.
- CJ Allen, LB
- Damon Wilson, EDGE
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Jamal Merriweather, OT
- Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
- Monroe Freeling, OT
- Raylen Wilson, LB
- Joenel Aguero, DB
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Pearce Spurlin, TE
- Gabe Harris, Edge
- Bo Hughley, OT
- CJ Allen, LB
- Tyler Williams, WR
- AJ Harris, DB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Lawson Luckie, TE
- Kelton Smith, IOL
- Roderick Robinson II, RB
- Joshua Miller, IOL
- Yazeed Haynes, WR
- Peyton Woodring, K
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Will Snellings, LS
- Chris Peal, DB
- Smoke Bouie, DB (via the Portal)
You May Also Like:
- REPORT: Jalen Carter set to Declare for NFL Draft
- Final: Georgia Blasts TCU: Claims Back-to-Back Titles
- BREAKING: Stetson Bennett Sets New Single Season Passing Yards Record
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN