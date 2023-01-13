Skip to main content

Broderick Jones Announces Draft Decision

Broderick Jones, Georgia's starting left tackle, has announced his NFL Draft decision.

Broderick Jones, a homegrown superstar out of Lithonia, is officially off to the NFL. The news of the junior tackle was reported on social media.

Jones has played in every game for Georgia since the beginning of the 2021 season, seeing time as a reserve and spot starter in 2021, and taking over at left tackle for the 2022 season. 

In maybe the biggest moment of his career, Broderick Jones stepped in for an injured Jamaree Salyer in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama. 

The No. 2 tackle in the class of 2022 per 247Sports, expectations were high for Jones entering his college career. He certainly lived up the they hype. Per PFF, Jones did not allow a single sack in 2022, helping Georgia defend their National Championship.

At 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, Jones is the ideal mix of size and speed for the next level. NFL teams covet offensive lineman that can get out in space, and he's shown the ability to do just that.

ESPN's Todd McShay has Jones ranked as his 3rd overall tackle, behind Ohio State's Paris Johnson and Northwestern's Peter Skoronski.

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal)
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
  • Jacob Hood, OL (Portal)
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

