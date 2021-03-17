STOCK UP: Players that Made Money at UGA Pro Day

Georgia Football's pro day event is nearing an end in Athens, Georgia. We bring you the four big winners from today's event.

Pro Day events at college football programs all across the country are nothing new by any means. However, for the first time since 1982, there is no NFL Combine to act as a starting point for NFL evaluators.

So, without an official NFL Combine, there's a major emphasis being placed on the Pro Day event at each prospect's respective programs.

Wednesday was Georgia's draft-eligible juniors and seniors' only real chance to show the NFL scouts and GMs in attendance that they have what it takes to be successful on the NFL level.

There were some major winners from today's pro day, and a few players that might have hurt their draft stock.

Winners

Azeez Ojulari

He was the talk of the Pro Day on Wednesday, Ojulari tested extremely well. He ran an unofficial 4.60 forty, 28 reps at 225 pounds, and showed extreme versatility during the on-field drills. Ojulari has been mentioned as almost a consensus first-round draft pick, he more than solidified those projections.

Eric Stokes

Stokes tested extremely well a week ago at Brandon Marshall's Player combine, running 4.25 in the forty. He followed that up with a 4.28 unofficial forty in front of NFL Scouts in Athens. He added a 38.5" vertical. Stokes mentioned that he was disappointed with his ball skills throughout the day, but that's something that pops up on tape during the pre-draft evaluation anyways.

Monty Rice

Rice needed to prove that he was athletic enough to cover NFL weapons on passing downs on Sundays, especially considering that Rice doesn't have a ton of film covering in man to man situations.

However, after running an unofficial 4.57, Rice will force scouts to go back and take a look at his Senior tape. And Rice made major leaps in the coverage department in his final season in Athens.

Ben Cleveland

We told you that Ben Cleveland was going to freak some people out with his 40-yard dash. He did exactly that on Wednesday.

4.85 at 6'6, 350 pounds. Not to mention every scout in the building left knowing jus how large and impressive Ben Cleveland is.

