Georgia Releases Oregon Game Trailer
We are under 24 hours away from the kickoff of the 2022 season for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. As they've done in the years past, the official Georgia Football Twitter account has released its game trailer.
After a long but enjoyable offseason for Georgia fans, they will see their Georgia Bulldogs in action Saturday at 3:30 PM (EST) in their season-opening contest against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. A "neutral site game" is being held in downtown Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The betting odds from Vegas see Georgia currently as a 17-point favorite over the PAC-12's Oregon Ducks. This season-opening clash between two top-15 programs will be the head coaching debut of former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.
Want More Georgia Football Intel Before Kickoff?
- Who's Starting on Defense for Georgia?
- The Keys to Victory for Georgia
- Score Prediction: Georgia Handles Oregon in Atlanta
Read More
How to Watch: Georgia vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
You Might Also Like:
- WATCH: Stetson Bennett, "The Mailman" Delivers Literally
- INTEL: What We Know About the DE Position Battle
- First Look At Arik Gilbert: What To Expect?
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.