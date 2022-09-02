We are under 24 hours away from the kickoff of the 2022 season for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. As they've done in the years past, the official Georgia Football Twitter account has released its game trailer.

After a long but enjoyable offseason for Georgia fans, they will see their Georgia Bulldogs in action Saturday at 3:30 PM (EST) in their season-opening contest against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. A "neutral site game" is being held in downtown Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The betting odds from Vegas see Georgia currently as a 17-point favorite over the PAC-12's Oregon Ducks. This season-opening clash between two top-15 programs will be the head coaching debut of former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

How to Watch: Georgia vs. Oregon

Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.

Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

