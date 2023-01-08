Skip to main content

WATCH: SEC Shorts Releases "Georgia has Hope Again" Video

The popular SEC Shorts YouTube channel released a video talking about Georgia being reunited with "Hope" prior to the National title game.

The SEC Shorts YouTube channel crew is back at it with the comedic skits and this time it comes just days away from Georgia's national title game against TCU in Los Angeles. 

The video is focused on Georgia fans being reunited with "Hope" as they prepare to hit the road for the national title game. "Hope" is a character created by the channel that symbolizes teams having hope for future success, but typically that hope turns into a major disappointment. 

In the video, the character Hope talks about Tennessee thinking they were going to win a national title only five games into the season and Kentucky being a top ten team at one point in the year only to finish their season by losing their bowl game to Iowa. Now, Hope aspires to reignite her relationship with Georgia fans now that they are once again on the cusp of winning another title. 

The SEC Shorts crew released a "Georgia and Hope breakup" video last year after the Bulldogs ended their national title drought after over 40 years of not winning one. Here is the popular YouTube's channel most recent video: 

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with plenty of viewing options including sideline options featuring Pat McAfee, All-22 versions, and much more. 

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

  • Gameday: Monday, Jan. 9th, 2023
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE
  • Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20230107_AJW_FB_CFPNC_PRACTICE_0021-X3
News

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

By Brooks Austin
20230107_AJW_FB_CFPNC_MD_1086-X3
News

Final Betting Line Preview for Georgia vs TCU

By Brooks Austin
20230107_AJW_FB_CFPNC_MD_0057-X4
News

Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinators Preview TCU

By Christian Goeckel
20230107_AJW_FB_CFPNC_MD_1086-X4
News

Kirby Smart "Hopeful" About McClendon and Chambliss

By Christian Goeckel
FullSizeRender
Recruiting

WATCH: Jordan Hall Talks Road to Becoming an All-American, Enrolling at Georgia

By Jonathan Williams
DB640791-BA3E-41C6-A5A6-EFCC6EA067A3
News

WATCH: Pearce Spurlin Talks Journey to Being a Georgia Bulldog

By Brooks Austin
Screen Shot 2023-01-07 at 2.46.27 PM
News

Georgia Loses 82-75 in Mike White's Return to Gainesville

By Christian Kirby II
IMG_88E0E455B6B6-1
News

Peyton Woodyard Discusses Georgia Commitment

By Christian Goeckel