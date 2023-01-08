WATCH: SEC Shorts Releases "Georgia has Hope Again" Video

The SEC Shorts YouTube channel crew is back at it with the comedic skits and this time it comes just days away from Georgia's national title game against TCU in Los Angeles.

The video is focused on Georgia fans being reunited with "Hope" as they prepare to hit the road for the national title game. "Hope" is a character created by the channel that symbolizes teams having hope for future success, but typically that hope turns into a major disappointment.

In the video, the character Hope talks about Tennessee thinking they were going to win a national title only five games into the season and Kentucky being a top ten team at one point in the year only to finish their season by losing their bowl game to Iowa. Now, Hope aspires to reignite her relationship with Georgia fans now that they are once again on the cusp of winning another title.

The SEC Shorts crew released a "Georgia and Hope breakup" video last year after the Bulldogs ended their national title drought after over 40 years of not winning one. Here is the popular YouTube's channel most recent video:

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN.

ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with plenty of viewing options including sideline options featuring Pat McAfee, All-22 versions, and much more.

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

Gameday: Monday, Jan. 9th, 2023

Monday, Jan. 9th, 2023 Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN