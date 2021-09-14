Matchup with South Carolina Brings Plenty of Familiarities

This year’s game between Georgia and South Carolina will bring an increased level of familiarity.

When facing division rivals like South Carolina, there is always a certain amount of familiarity, especially between these two programs, which have squared off 73 times over the years. But this year, there seems to be more of an acquaintance between the two sides.

South Carolina's head coach Shane Beamer was once a member of Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia. Beamer came to Athens in 2016 as the special team's coordinator and tight ends coach before departing for a similar role at Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley following the 2017 season.

Beamer acknowledged this specific level of knowledge in his teleconference Sunday, "I know how he runs that program and no one in the facility is ever allowed to get comfortable, coaches or players," finishing off the thought with, "They aren't sitting around patting themselves on the back about their 2-0 start. They are doing everything in their power to get better this week."

The worry of having inside knowledge on personnel is not worried in Athens; Beamer has been away from Georgia for four years now, the same cannot be said for the Gamecocks.

As many well know by now, Beamer's predecessor Will Muschamp is currently serving as Georgia's special team coordinator, in the absence of Scott Cochran.

Muschamp returned to Athens this offseason to serve as a defensive analyst after being dismissed from his duties as head coach after starting the 2020 season 2-5.

With a new staff in place and different schemes, Beamer isn't concerned about Muschamp knowing any secrets scheme-wise but is aware of a potential for sharing information on the players.

"Scheme-wise is the big thing and there's not going to be a lot of knowledge about that. But he's a great coach, and it's unique that last year's head coach is on the staff at Georgia now."

The game is set to kick at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN; the opening betting favorite for this game saw Georgia open as a 31-point favorite in this intra-divisional SEC matchup.

