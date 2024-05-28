Georgia Given Decent Odds to Win College Baseball World Series
Georgia's baseball team has earned a national top-seed in the College Baseball tournament and the latest title odds have been released. Here's where the Bulldogs stand.
The road to Omaha and the College World Series begins for everyone in the sport of College Baseball on Friday afternoon across the country. With 11 of 14 SEC conference members having made the tournament, with 5 of those 11 hosting regionals, it's a familiar pool of opponents for all SEC members.
With regionals set to take place this weekend, and super regionals the next, with Omaha and the College World Series kicking off June 14th, the championship odds have been set by DraftKings.com.
Odds to Win The College World Series
- Texas A&M +500
- Tennessee +600
- LSU +900
- Kentucky +1000
- Arkansas +1000
- Wake Forest +1200
- Clemson +1300
- Oregon State +1500
- North Carolina +1500
- Florida State +1800
- Duke +2000
- Georgia +2200
The Bulldogs are a bit of a long shot to win the title, but as you can see, they have faced and are well-acquintated with the majority of the overwhelming favorites. The top-5 odds-on champions are all from the SEC. Having been awared the No. 7 overall seed, Georgia could play games at Foley Field in the first two rounds of bracket play assuming they make it that far. Then anything can happen in Omaha.
