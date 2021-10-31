Georgia Remains Number One in the AP Poll

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Georgia Remains in the Top Spot of the AP Poll

    Georgia sits in the top spot of both the AP and Coaches poll.
    Author:

    Georgia remains in the top spot of both the AP and Coaches poll following the conclusion of week nine. Fresh off the bye week, the Bulldogs took care of business on a neutral field in Jacksonville, Florida, against the Florida Gators. 

    After a scoreless first quarter of play, the first time since 2011 that neither team could put points on the board in the first quarter of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail party. However, Georgia did have an opportunity on the game's opening drive after an intentional grounding penalty backed Georgia up on fourth down, forcing Jack Podlesny to attempt a 46-yard field goal, which Podlesny missed. 

    After opening up the second quarter with a field goal, the momentum would shift quickly as the clock was winding down in the first half. It took a little over the last two minutes of the first half for Georgia to score 21 straight points. The Georgia defense forced three consecutive turnovers, giving the offense a short field twice, ending with touchdowns. The last turnover, a Nakobe Dean interception, turned into a 50-yard pick-six. 

    The game-changing momentum right before half helped spur a 10 point second-half performance from Georgia's offense, capped off by a Zamir White 42-yard touchdown run the ensuing drive after Florida scored its only touchdown of the game, avoiding the shutout.

    1- Georgia 

    2-Cincinnati 

    3-Alabama 

    4-Oklahoma

     5-MichSt 

    6-OhioSt 

    7-Oregon 

    8-NotreDame 

    9-Michigan

    10-Wake 1

    1-OklaSt 

    12-Auburn 

    13-TexasA&M 

    14-Baylor 

    15-OleMiss 

    16-UTSA 

    17-BYU 

    18-Kentucky 

    19-Iowa 

    20-Houston 

    21-Coastal 

    22-PennSt 

    23-SMU 

    24-Louisiana 

    25-Fresno

    Georgia Clinches SEC Championship Berth

    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Florida

