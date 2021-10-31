Georgia Remains Number One in the AP Poll

Georgia sits in the top spot of both the AP and Coaches poll.

Georgia remains in the top spot of both the AP and Coaches poll following the conclusion of week nine. Fresh off the bye week, the Bulldogs took care of business on a neutral field in Jacksonville, Florida, against the Florida Gators.

After a scoreless first quarter of play, the first time since 2011 that neither team could put points on the board in the first quarter of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail party. However, Georgia did have an opportunity on the game's opening drive after an intentional grounding penalty backed Georgia up on fourth down, forcing Jack Podlesny to attempt a 46-yard field goal, which Podlesny missed.

After opening up the second quarter with a field goal, the momentum would shift quickly as the clock was winding down in the first half. It took a little over the last two minutes of the first half for Georgia to score 21 straight points. The Georgia defense forced three consecutive turnovers, giving the offense a short field twice, ending with touchdowns. The last turnover, a Nakobe Dean interception, turned into a 50-yard pick-six.

The game-changing momentum right before half helped spur a 10 point second-half performance from Georgia's offense, capped off by a Zamir White 42-yard touchdown run the ensuing drive after Florida scored its only touchdown of the game, avoiding the shutout.

1- Georgia

2-Cincinnati

3-Alabama

4-Oklahoma

5-MichSt

6-OhioSt

7-Oregon

8-NotreDame

9-Michigan

10-Wake 1

1-OklaSt

12-Auburn

13-TexasA&M

14-Baylor

15-OleMiss

16-UTSA

17-BYU

18-Kentucky

19-Iowa

20-Houston

21-Coastal

22-PennSt

23-SMU

24-Louisiana

25-Fresno

You May Also Like:

Georgia Clinches SEC Championship Berth

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Florida

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.